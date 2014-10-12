South Park
PC Principal Final Justice
Season 19 E 10 • 12/09/2015
Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S18 • E10South Park#HappyHolograms
Cartmaan Bra is trending as the country prepares to watch the biggest Holiday Spectacular ever.
12/10/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E1South ParkStunning and Brave
The boys express their utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner in the most stunning and brave South Park ever.
09/16/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E2South ParkWhere My Country Gone?
Garrison wants to build a wall to keep out all of the undocumented immigrants.
09/23/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E3South ParkThe City Part of Town
The town of South Park is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
09/30/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E4South ParkYou're Not Yelping
Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South Park.
10/14/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E5South ParkSafe Space
Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E6South ParkTweek x Craig
The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E7South ParkNaughty Ninjas
The citizens of South Park decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E8South ParkSponsored Content
Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S19 • E9South ParkTruth and Advertising
PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
Full Ep
22:00
S19 • E10South ParkPC Principal Final Justice
Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
12/09/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E1South ParkMember Berries
Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E2South ParkSkank Hunt
Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E3South ParkThe Damned
Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E4South ParkWieners Out
The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E5South ParkDouche and a Danish
Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E6South ParkFort Collins
An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E8South ParkMembers Only
The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E9South ParkNot Funny
Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016