South Park

PC Principal Final Justice

Season 19 E 10 • 12/09/2015

Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.

S18 • E10
South Park
#HappyHolograms

Cartmaan Bra is trending as the country prepares to watch the biggest Holiday Spectacular ever.
12/10/2014
S19 • E1
South Park
Stunning and Brave

The boys express their utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner in the most stunning and brave South Park ever.
09/16/2015
S19 • E2
South Park
Where My Country Gone?

Garrison wants to build a wall to keep out all of the undocumented immigrants.
09/23/2015
S19 • E3
South Park
The City Part of Town

The town of South Park is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
09/30/2015
S19 • E4
South Park
You're Not Yelping

Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South Park.
10/14/2015
S19 • E5
South Park
Safe Space

Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
S19 • E6
South Park
Tweek x Craig

The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
S19 • E7
South Park
Naughty Ninjas

The citizens of South Park decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
S19 • E8
South Park
Sponsored Content

Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
S19 • E9
South Park
Truth and Advertising

PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
22:00

S20 • E1
South Park
Member Berries

Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
S20 • E2
South Park
Skank Hunt

Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016
S20 • E3
South Park
The Damned

Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
S20 • E4
South Park
Wieners Out

The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
S20 • E5
South Park
Douche and a Danish

Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
S20 • E6
South Park
Fort Collins

An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
22:00

S20 • E7
South Park
Oh, Jeez

Gerald comes face-to-face with the Troll Hunter.
11/09/2016
S20 • E8
South Park
Members Only

The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
S20 • E9
South Park
Not Funny

Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
S20 • E10
South Park
The End of Serialization As We Know It

Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016