Pinkeye

Pinkeye

Season 1 E 7 • 10/29/1997

A mishap at the morgue transforms the residents of South Park into brain-eating zombies and threatens the boys night of Trick-or-Treating.

S1 • E1
South Park
Cartman Gets An Anal Probe

While the boys are waiting for the school bus, Cartman explains the odd nightmare he had the previous night involving alien visitors.
08/13/1997
S1 • E2
South Park
Weight Gain 4000

When Cartman's environmental essay wins a national contest, America's sweetheart, Kathie Lee Gifford, comes to South Park to present the award.
08/20/1997
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Volcano
Volcano

A weekend trip to experience the finer points of camping, fishing and blowing animals to smithereens is threatened by an erupting volcano.
08/27/1997
S1 • E4
South Park
Big Gay Al's Gay Boat Ride

When Stan discovers his new dog Sparky is gay, he becomes so confused he loses his will to play in the big Homecoming Football game against North Park.
09/03/1997
S1 • E5
South Park
An Elephant Makes Love To A Pig

Kyle's mom won't let him keep his new pet, an elephant because it's so huge. So the boys turn turn to the Dr. Mephesto to genetically engineer a smaller elephant.
09/10/1997
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Death
Death

Grandpa's sole birthday wish is for Stan to take part in his assisted suicide. Meanwhile, Mrs. Broflovski has organized a protest against the boys' favorite TV show, "Terrance and Phillip."
09/17/1997
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Pinkeye
Pinkeye

A mishap at the morgue transforms the residents of South Park into brain-eating zombies and threatens the boys night of Trick-or-Treating.
10/29/1997
S1 • E8
South Park
Starvin' Marvin

Mistaking Cartman for a starving African child, government authorities send him to Ethiopia where he runs into Sally Struthers.
11/19/1997
S1 • E9
South Park
Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo

While South Park Elementary is attempting to stage a non-denominational holiday play that won't offend (or entertain) anyone, Kyle checks himself into the South Park mental asylum.
12/17/1997
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
Damien
Damien

After being shunned by the others kids, Damien, the Son of Satan, calls upon his father to fight Jesus in the ultimate Pay-Per-View Boxing Match between good and evil.
02/04/1998
S1 • E11
South Park
Tom's Rhinoplasty

While Mr. Garrison deserts the class for a visit to Tom's Rhinoplasty, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman all compete for the attention of Ms. Ellen, the new substitute teacher.
02/11/1998
S1 • E12
South Park
Mecha-Streisand

The boys' discovery of a prehistoric relic spawns a monster that threatens to destroy South Park and the world.
02/18/1998
S1 • E13
South Park
Cartman's Mom Is A Dirty Slut

Who is Eric Cartman's father? It could be anyone who attended South Park's 12th Annual Drunken Barn Dance.
02/25/1998
S2 • E1
South Park
Terrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus

Terrance and Phillip must save Terrance's Little Daughter, Sally, and all of Canada from an evil dictator.
04/01/1998
S2 • E2
South Park
Cartman's Mom is Still a Dirty Slut

The boys wait for Dr. Mephesto to regain consciousness and reveal the identity of Cartman's father.
04/22/1998
S2 • E3
South Park
Chickenlover

When Barbrady resigns, anarchy ensues and the boys pitch in to help.
05/20/1998
S2 • E4
South Park
Ike's Wee Wee

Mr. Mackey, the school counselor, is fired and turns to drugs and alcohol. Meanwhile, when the boys find out what it means to be circumcised they try to save Ike from his Bris.
05/27/1998