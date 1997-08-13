South Park
Cartman Gets An Anal Probe
Season 1 E 1 • 08/13/1997
While the boys are waiting for the school bus, Cartman explains the odd nightmare he had the previous night involving alien visitors.
While the boys are waiting for the school bus, Cartman explains the odd nightmare he had the previous night involving alien visitors.
08/13/1997
S1 • E2South ParkWeight Gain 4000
When Cartman's environmental essay wins a national contest, America's sweetheart, Kathie Lee Gifford, comes to South Park to present the award.
08/20/1997
S1 • E3South ParkVolcano
A weekend trip to experience the finer points of camping, fishing and blowing animals to smithereens is threatened by an erupting volcano.
08/27/1997
S1 • E4South ParkBig Gay Al's Gay Boat Ride
When Stan discovers his new dog Sparky is gay, he becomes so confused he loses his will to play in the big Homecoming Football game against North Park.
09/03/1997
S1 • E5South ParkAn Elephant Makes Love To A Pig
Kyle's mom won't let him keep his new pet, an elephant because it's so huge. So the boys turn turn to the Dr. Mephesto to genetically engineer a smaller elephant.
09/10/1997
S1 • E6South ParkDeath
Grandpa's sole birthday wish is for Stan to take part in his assisted suicide. Meanwhile, Mrs. Broflovski has organized a protest against the boys' favorite TV show, "Terrance and Phillip."
09/17/1997
S1 • E7South ParkPinkeye
A mishap at the morgue transforms the residents of South Park into brain-eating zombies and threatens the boys night of Trick-or-Treating.
10/29/1997
S1 • E8South ParkStarvin' Marvin
Mistaking Cartman for a starving African child, government authorities send him to Ethiopia where he runs into Sally Struthers.
11/19/1997
S1 • E9South ParkMr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo
While South Park Elementary is attempting to stage a non-denominational holiday play that won't offend (or entertain) anyone, Kyle checks himself into the South Park mental asylum.
12/17/1997
S1 • E10South ParkDamien
After being shunned by the others kids, Damien, the Son of Satan, calls upon his father to fight Jesus in the ultimate Pay-Per-View Boxing Match between good and evil.
02/04/1998