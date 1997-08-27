This episode is currently unavailable
South Park
Cartman's Mom Is A Dirty Slut
Season 1 E 13 • 02/25/1998
Who is Eric Cartman's father? It could be anyone who attended South Park's 12th Annual Drunken Barn Dance.
S1 • E3South ParkVolcano
A weekend trip to experience the finer points of camping, fishing and blowing animals to smithereens is threatened by an erupting volcano.
08/27/1997
S1 • E4South ParkBig Gay Al's Gay Boat Ride
When Stan discovers his new dog Sparky is gay, he becomes so confused he loses his will to play in the big Homecoming Football game against North Park.
09/03/1997
S1 • E5South ParkAn Elephant Makes Love To A Pig
Kyle's mom won't let him keep his new pet, an elephant because it's so huge. So the boys turn turn to the Dr. Mephesto to genetically engineer a smaller elephant.
09/10/1997
S1 • E6South ParkDeath
Grandpa's sole birthday wish is for Stan to take part in his assisted suicide. Meanwhile, Mrs. Broflovski has organized a protest against the boys' favorite TV show, "Terrance and Phillip."
09/17/1997
S1 • E7South ParkPinkeye
A mishap at the morgue transforms the residents of South Park into brain-eating zombies and threatens the boys night of Trick-or-Treating.
10/29/1997
S1 • E8South ParkStarvin' Marvin
Mistaking Cartman for a starving African child, government authorities send him to Ethiopia where he runs into Sally Struthers.
11/19/1997
S1 • E9South ParkMr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo
While South Park Elementary is attempting to stage a non-denominational holiday play that won't offend (or entertain) anyone, Kyle checks himself into the South Park mental asylum.
12/17/1997
S1 • E10South ParkDamien
After being shunned by the others kids, Damien, the Son of Satan, calls upon his father to fight Jesus in the ultimate Pay-Per-View Boxing Match between good and evil.
02/04/1998
S1 • E11South ParkTom's Rhinoplasty
While Mr. Garrison deserts the class for a visit to Tom's Rhinoplasty, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman all compete for the attention of Ms. Ellen, the new substitute teacher.
02/11/1998
S1 • E12South ParkMecha-Streisand
The boys' discovery of a prehistoric relic spawns a monster that threatens to destroy South Park and the world.
02/18/1998
S2 • E1South ParkTerrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus
Terrance and Phillip must save Terrance's Little Daughter, Sally, and all of Canada from an evil dictator.
04/01/1998
S2 • E2South ParkCartman's Mom is Still a Dirty Slut
The boys wait for Dr. Mephesto to regain consciousness and reveal the identity of Cartman's father.
04/22/1998
S2 • E3South ParkChickenlover
When Barbrady resigns, anarchy ensues and the boys pitch in to help.
05/20/1998
S2 • E4South ParkIke's Wee Wee
Mr. Mackey, the school counselor, is fired and turns to drugs and alcohol. Meanwhile, when the boys find out what it means to be circumcised they try to save Ike from his Bris.
05/27/1998
S2 • E5South ParkConjoined Fetus Lady
With Pip as their star player, the South Park dodgeball team is off to the championships.
06/03/1998
S2 • E6South ParkThe Mexican Staring Frog of Southern Sri Lanka
Jimbo and Ned's efforts to drive up the ratings for their new hunting show on the cable access channel threatens to edge out an old favorite, "Jesus and Pals."
06/10/1998
S2 • E7South ParkCity on the Edge of Forever
A freak accident leaves the South Park Elementary school bus teetering precariously on the edge of a cliff.
06/17/1998
S2 • E8South ParkSummer Sucks
The entire town is gearing up for the annual 4th of July celebration when a ban on fireworks is imposed.
06/24/1998
S2 • E9South ParkChef's Chocolate Salty Balls
South Park's first film festival attracts crowds of pretentious, tofu-eating movie lovers to the quiet mountain town.
08/19/1998