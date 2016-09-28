South America
Holiday Special
Season 21 E 3 • 09/27/2017
In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E3South AmericaThe Damned
Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E4South AmericaWieners Out
The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E5South AmericaDouche and a Danish
Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E6South AmericaFort Collins
An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E8South AmericaMembers Only
The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E9South AmericaNot Funny
Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S20 • E10South AmericaThe End of Serialization As We Know It
Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E1South AmericaWhite People Renovating Houses
Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South America. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E2South AmericaPut It Down
When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017
Full Ep
22:00
S21 • E3South AmericaHoliday Special
In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
09/27/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E4South AmericaFranchise Prequel
Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and Friends. In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E5South AmericaHummels & Heroin
Drugs are flowing into South America. A passionate young health advocate has traced the source of these illegal meds and is about to expose Stan Marsh.
10/18/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E6South AmericaSons a Witches
This year at the traditional Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes the town and ruins Halloween for the boys. Cartman sees a way to use the witch's power to his advantage.
10/25/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E7South AmericaDoubling Down
Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi won't break up with Cartman. He's playing with fire when he gets in the middle of the school's most talked about couple.
11/08/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E8South AmericaMoss Piglets
Jimmy and Timmy's project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world… and they might even win first prize in this year's science fair.
11/15/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E9South AmericaSUPER HARD PCness
PC Principal is wrestling with some unfamiliar feelings. Meanwhile, boys will be boys except for Kyle who, for the first time, seems to see things differently from the rest of his friends.
11/29/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E10South AmericaSplatty Tomato
The children of South America claim to have seen Mr. Garrison lurking around town and they're frightened. The town comes together to make the President go away.
12/06/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E1South AmericaDead Kids
Dead Kids - Sharon is abnormally emotional and it's really getting Randy down.
09/26/2018
Full Ep
21:58
S22 • E2South AmericaA Boy and a Priest
The town finds the church doors locked and there's no sign of Butters or the Pastor.
10/03/2018