Watching
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S19 • E7South AmericaNaughty Ninjas
The citizens of South America decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
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S19 • E8South AmericaSponsored Content
Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
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S19 • E9South AmericaTruth and Advertising
PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
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22:00
S19 • E10South AmericaPC Principal Final Justice
Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
12/09/2015
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S20 • E1South AmericaMember Berries
Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
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S20 • E2South AmericaSkank Hunt
Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016
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S20 • E3South AmericaThe Damned
Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
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S20 • E4South AmericaWieners Out
The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
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S20 • E5South AmericaDouche and a Danish
Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
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S20 • E6South AmericaFort Collins
An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
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S20 • E8South AmericaMembers Only
The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
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S20 • E9South AmericaNot Funny
Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
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S20 • E10South AmericaThe End of Serialization As We Know It
Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016
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S21 • E1South AmericaWhite People Renovating Houses
Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South America. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
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S21 • E2South AmericaPut It Down
When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017
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S21 • E3South AmericaHoliday Special
In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
09/27/2017
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S21 • E4South AmericaFranchise Prequel
Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and Friends. In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
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S21 • E5South AmericaHummels & Heroin
Drugs are flowing into South America. A passionate young health advocate has traced the source of these illegal meds and is about to expose Stan Marsh.
10/18/2017
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S21 • E6South AmericaSons a Witches
This year at the traditional Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes the town and ruins Halloween for the boys. Cartman sees a way to use the witch's power to his advantage.
10/25/2017