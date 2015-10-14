South America

Wieners Out

Season 20 E 4 • 10/12/2016

The boys band together to stand up for their rights.

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S19 • E4
South America
You're Not Yelping

Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South America.
10/14/2015
Full Ep
00:00
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S19 • E5
South America
Safe Space

Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
Full Ep
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S19 • E6
South America
Tweek x Craig

The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
Full Ep
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S19 • E7
South America
Naughty Ninjas

The citizens of South America decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
Full Ep
00:00
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S19 • E8
South America
Sponsored Content

Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
Full Ep
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S19 • E9
South America
Truth and Advertising

PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
Full Ep
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S19 • E10
South America
PC Principal Final Justice

Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
12/09/2015
Full Ep
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S20 • E1
South America
Member Berries

Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
Full Ep
22:00

S20 • E2
South America
Skank Hunt

Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016
Full Ep
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S20 • E3
South America
The Damned

Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016
Full Ep
22:00

S20 • E4
South America
Wieners Out

The boys band together to stand up for their rights.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
00:00
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S20 • E5
South America
Douche and a Danish

Giant Douche wants out of the Presidential race.
10/19/2016
Full Ep
00:00
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S20 • E6
South America
Fort Collins

An entire city in Colorado gets hacked. Gerald and Cartman may lose everything when their complete history of internet activity becomes public.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
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S20 • E7
South America
Oh, Jeez

Gerald comes face-to-face with the Troll Hunter.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
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S20 • E8
South America
Members Only

The new President-elect pays a visit to his hometown.
11/16/2016
Full Ep
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S20 • E9
South America
Not Funny

Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
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S20 • E10
South America
The End of Serialization As We Know It

Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
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S21 • E1
South America
White People Renovating Houses

Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South America. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
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S21 • E2
South America
Put It Down

When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017
Full Ep
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S21 • E3
South America
Holiday Special

In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
09/27/2017
Full Ep
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S21 • E4
South America
Franchise Prequel

Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and Friends. In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017