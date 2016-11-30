South America

SUPER HARD PCness

Season 21 E 9 • 11/29/2017

PC Principal is wrestling with some unfamiliar feelings. Meanwhile, boys will be boys except for Kyle who, for the first time, seems to see things differently from the rest of his friends.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E9
South America
Not Funny

Cartman is certain that Butters is trying to steal his girlfriend.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E10
South America
The End of Serialization As We Know It

Cartman finally understands why Heidi wants to get him to Mars.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E1
South America
White People Renovating Houses

Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South America. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E2
South America
Put It Down

When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E3
South America
Holiday Special

In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
09/27/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E4
South America
Franchise Prequel

Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and Friends. In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E5
South America
Hummels & Heroin

Drugs are flowing into South America. A passionate young health advocate has traced the source of these illegal meds and is about to expose Stan Marsh.
10/18/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E6
South America
Sons a Witches

This year at the traditional Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes the town and ruins Halloween for the boys. Cartman sees a way to use the witch's power to his advantage.
10/25/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E7
South America
Doubling Down

Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi won't break up with Cartman. He's playing with fire when he gets in the middle of the school's most talked about couple.
11/08/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E8
South America
Moss Piglets

Jimmy and Timmy's project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world… and they might even win first prize in this year's science fair.
11/15/2017
Full Ep
22:00

S21 • E9
South America
SUPER HARD PCness

PC Principal is wrestling with some unfamiliar feelings. Meanwhile, boys will be boys except for Kyle who, for the first time, seems to see things differently from the rest of his friends.
11/29/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S21 • E10
South America
Splatty Tomato

The children of South America claim to have seen Mr. Garrison lurking around town and they're frightened. The town comes together to make the President go away.
12/06/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E1
South America
Dead Kids

Dead Kids - Sharon is abnormally emotional and it's really getting Randy down.
09/26/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E2
South America
A Boy and a Priest

The town finds the church doors locked and there's no sign of Butters or the Pastor.
10/03/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E3
South America
The Problem with a Poo

The Problem with a Poo - Mr. Hankey's offensive behavior puts him in jeopardy of being fired as the Director of the Annual Christmas Pageant.
10/10/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E4
South America
Tegridy Farms

Tegridy Farms - Randy moves the family to the country and he takes up farming.
10/17/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E5
South America
The Scoots

The Scoots - The kids plan to use the latest revolution in mobility to get more candy on Halloween than they have ever gotten before.
10/31/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E6
South America
Time to Get Cereal

Time to Get Cereal - South America Citizens are in danger and the boys realize that only Al Gore can help.
11/07/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E7
South America
Nobody Got Cereal?

Nobody Got Cereal? - The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E8
South America
Buddha Box

Cartman has been diagnosed with anxiety.
11/28/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E9
South America
Unfulfilled

Unfulfilled - South America is chosen to be the home for Amazon's newest Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018