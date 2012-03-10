South Park
Taming Strange
Season 17 E 5 • 10/30/2013
When Ike hits puberty, he and Kyle start to grow apart. To save their relationship, Kyle takes Ike to see a live performance of Yo Gabba Gabba.
S16 • E9South ParkRaising The Bar
Cartman finally admits he's fat and immediately gets a mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
S16 • E10South ParkInsecurity
Cartman signs up for a home security system.
10/10/2012
S16 • E11South ParkGoing Native
It is time for Butters to begin a journey where he will follow in the path of his Hawaiian ancestors.
10/17/2012
S16 • E12South ParkA Nightmare On FaceTime
Randy's big plans for Halloween night keep Stan from trick or treating with his friends.
10/24/2012
S16 • E13South ParkA Scause For Applause
A serious doping scandal shakes everyone's faith in a beloved icon. Everyone who once supported the fallen hero is now cutting off their symbolic yellow wristbands.
10/31/2012
S16 • E14South ParkObama Wins!
Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
S17 • E1South ParkLet Go, Let Gov
Cartman infiltrates the NSA and doesn't like what he finds in his personal file.
09/25/2013
S17 • E2South ParkInformative Murder Porn
The boys use the game of "Minecraft" as a distraction to keep their parents from hurting each other.
10/02/2013
22:00
S17 • E3South ParkWorld War Zimmerman
Cartman sees Tolkien as a threat to all humanity.
10/09/2013
S17 • E4South ParkGoth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers
The Goth kids are being sent away to a camp for troubled children.
10/23/2013
22:00
S17 • E6South ParkGinger Cow
Cartman's latest prank brings peace to the world.
11/06/2013
S17 • E7South ParkBlack Friday
The boys prepare to battle the crowds already lining up for the first official day of holiday shopping.
11/13/2013
S17 • E8South ParkA Song of Ass and Fire
Black Friday is almost here and the battle for the new gaming devices is heating up. Princess Kenny's betrayal has left Cartman out for revenge.
11/20/2013
S17 • E9South ParkTitties and Dragons
The doors to the mall will finally open for the biggest Black Friday sale in history. The boys are divided over which gaming device to buy and a bloody battle will determine whether Xbox or Sony will be the winner.
12/04/2013
S17 • E10South ParkThe Hobbit
When Wendy tries to fix one of her girlfriends up with Butters, she ends up in the counselor's office.
12/11/2013
S18 • E1South ParkGo Fund Yourself
The boys name their new start-up company, The Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
S18 • E3South ParkThe Cissy
Randy is harboring a giant secret and the pressure is getting to him. Meanwhile, Cartman calls Stan a cissy.
10/08/2014
S18 • E4South ParkHandicar
Timmy's successful new car service makes him a lot of enemies.
10/15/2014