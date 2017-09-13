This episode is currently unavailable
Due to current rights and restrictions, this video is not available at SouthPark.cc.com. Watch all Seasons, Streaming Events, Behind-the-Scenes content and more on Paramount+
South Park
Dead Kids
Season 22 E 1 • 09/26/2018
Dead Kids - Sharon is abnormally emotional and it's really getting Randy down.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E1South ParkWhite People Renovating Houses
Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E2South ParkPut It Down
When Tweek is caught in the middle of a petty conflict, it drives his relationship with Craig to the brink.
09/20/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E3South ParkHoliday Special
In a return to form, a forbidden love story between a white man and a Native American man unfolds. However, the boys' story exploits people's misery for laughs. 4 ½ out of 5 stars. A-
09/27/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E4South ParkFranchise Prequel
Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and Friends. In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E5South ParkHummels & Heroin
Drugs are flowing into South Park. A passionate young health advocate has traced the source of these illegal meds and is about to expose Stan Marsh.
10/18/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E6South ParkSons a Witches
This year at the traditional Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes the town and ruins Halloween for the boys. Cartman sees a way to use the witch's power to his advantage.
10/25/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E7South ParkDoubling Down
Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi won't break up with Cartman. He's playing with fire when he gets in the middle of the school's most talked about couple.
11/08/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E8South ParkMoss Piglets
Jimmy and Timmy's project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world… and they might even win first prize in this year's science fair.
11/15/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E9South ParkSUPER HARD PCness
PC Principal is wrestling with some unfamiliar feelings. Meanwhile, boys will be boys except for Kyle who, for the first time, seems to see things differently from the rest of his friends.
11/29/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S21 • E10South ParkSplatty Tomato
The children of South Park claim to have seen Mr. Garrison lurking around town and they're frightened. The town comes together to make the President go away.
12/06/2017
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E1South ParkDead Kids
Dead Kids - Sharon is abnormally emotional and it's really getting Randy down.
09/26/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E2South ParkA Boy and a Priest
The town finds the church doors locked and there's no sign of Butters or the Pastor.
10/03/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E3South ParkThe Problem with a Poo
The Problem with a Poo - Mr. Hankey's offensive behavior puts him in jeopardy of being fired as the Director of the Annual Christmas Pageant.
10/10/2018
Full Ep
22:00
S22 • E4South ParkTegridy Farms
Tegridy Farms - Randy moves the family to the country and he takes up farming.
10/17/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E5South ParkThe Scoots
The Scoots - The kids plan to use the latest revolution in mobility to get more candy on Halloween than they have ever gotten before.
10/31/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E6South ParkTime to Get Cereal
Time to Get Cereal - South Park Citizens are in danger and the boys realize that only Al Gore can help.
11/07/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E7South ParkNobody Got Cereal?
Nobody Got Cereal? - The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E8South ParkBuddha Box
Cartman has been diagnosed with anxiety.
11/28/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E9South ParkUnfulfilled
Unfulfilled - South Park is chosen to be the home for Amazon's newest Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S22 • E10South ParkBike Parade
The boys' chance of winning the Bike Parade is in jeopardy when Kenny quits.
12/12/2018