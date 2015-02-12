South Park
Wait. What Were We Doing?
Season 19 E 9 • 12/02/2015
Before Randy, Garrison, Caitlyn and PC Principal discover what PC Principal has been up to, they are distracted by an online ad. Meanwhile, Leslie reaches out to Kyle and offers to show him what is really happening.
More
Watching
01:19
What Have They Done!South ParkS19 E9
Garrison and Principal Victoria return to a South Park they don’t recognize.
12/02/2015
01:13
All Ads LieSouth ParkS19 E9
After talking to Leslie again, Jimmy begins to think that ads may not all be bad.
12/02/2015
01:31
Ice Cream and GuitarsSouth ParkS19 E9
The boys go online to search for any information about where Jimmy may have gone, but get distracted by “ads”.
12/02/2015
01:21
A Nutty FinishSouth ParkS19 E9
At Skeeter’s Wine Bar, Randy tries to warn everyone what he’s finally realized about gentrification. After leaving the bar, Randy runs into Garrison and Caitlyn.
12/02/2015
01:15
Leslie’s ConfessionSouth ParkS19 E9
While the newsmen are distracted by an online ad, Leslie opens up to Jimmy and begs him for help.
12/02/2015
00:48
Shoes and Chicken NuggetsSouth ParkS19 E9
Once again the boys are distracted by online ads and end up shopping instead of looking for Jimmy.
12/02/2015
01:34
It Can’t Be ContainedSouth ParkS19 E9
Garrison, Caitlyn and Principal Victoria interrogate Randy about the changes to South Park and reveal similar changes are happening all over the world.
12/02/2015
01:27
Shoot These KidsSouth ParkS19 E9
Jimmy decides to help Leslie escape and gains an unexpected ally.
12/02/2015
00:37
Everyone is Entitled to a Safe SpaceSouth ParkS19 E9
Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria head to the PC Delta house to deal with PC Principal.
12/02/2015
00:54
I Thought We Were BestiesSouth ParkS19 E9
Jimmy confronts Nathan at the Super School News office, but Leslie has other plans.
12/02/2015
01:15
Wait. What Were We Doing?South ParkS19 E9
Before Randy, Garrison, Caitlyn and PC Principal discover what PC Principal has been up to, they are distracted by an online ad. Meanwhile, Leslie reaches out to Kyle and offers to show him what is really happening.
12/02/2015
01:37
Who Can We Trust?South ParkS19 E10
The boys take drastic steps to ensure their safety.
12/09/2015
03:59
Welcome to the Gun ShowSouth ParkS19 E10
Randy, Stan, Kyle, Jimmy face off at the South Park Gun Show for the final confrontation with Leslie.
12/09/2015
01:06
It Is Time for Nite-NiteSouth ParkS19 E10
Cartman and his mom almost resort to violence in an argument over bedtime.
12/09/2015
00:42
Business is BoomingSouth ParkS19 E10
With guns gaining popularity, Jimbo's Gun Shop is packed with new customers.
12/09/2015
01:21
Checking Privilege and Taking NamesSouth ParkS19 E10
PC Principal takes the fight to the ads.
12/09/2015
01:30
A False Sense of ParadiseSouth ParkS19 E10
Nathan explains how he got everything he ever wanted, including his new girlfriend Classi.
12/09/2015
00:52
We Don't Need YouSouth ParkS19 E10
The citizen's of South Park unite agains the last threat to their town.
12/09/2015
00:47
Come On, ClassiSouth ParkS19 E10
Leslie and Nathan plot to get PC Principal back to South Park. Meanwhile Jimmy tries to convice Classi to help him escape and spread the truth about ads.
12/09/2015
01:33
Kill them With KindnessSouth ParkS19 E10
Stan helps Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria come to a startling realization about who could be behind the ad plot.
12/09/2015