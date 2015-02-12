South Park

Everyone is Entitled to a Safe Space

Season 19 E 9 • 12/02/2015

Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria head to the PC Delta house to deal with PC Principal.

01:18

Ridding the World of Ads
South ParkS19 E9

Jimmy explains how advertising evolved into “Sponsored Content”.
12/02/2015
01:12

You Have to Pay For Parking Now!
South ParkS19 E9

Randy breaks the news to Sharon that, because of the gentrification in town, they can’t afford to live in South Park.
12/02/2015
01:19

What Have They Done!
South ParkS19 E9

Garrison and Principal Victoria return to a South Park they don’t recognize.
12/02/2015
01:13

All Ads Lie
South ParkS19 E9

After talking to Leslie again, Jimmy begins to think that ads may not all be bad.
12/02/2015
01:31

Ice Cream and Guitars
South ParkS19 E9

The boys go online to search for any information about where Jimmy may have gone, but get distracted by “ads”.
12/02/2015
01:21

A Nutty Finish
South ParkS19 E9

At Skeeter’s Wine Bar, Randy tries to warn everyone what he’s finally realized about gentrification. After leaving the bar, Randy runs into Garrison and Caitlyn.
12/02/2015
01:15

Leslie’s Confession
South ParkS19 E9

While the newsmen are distracted by an online ad, Leslie opens up to Jimmy and begs him for help.
12/02/2015
00:48

Shoes and Chicken Nuggets
South ParkS19 E9

Once again the boys are distracted by online ads and end up shopping instead of looking for Jimmy.
12/02/2015
01:34

It Can’t Be Contained
South ParkS19 E9

Garrison, Caitlyn and Principal Victoria interrogate Randy about the changes to South Park and reveal similar changes are happening all over the world.
12/02/2015
01:27

Shoot These Kids
South ParkS19 E9

Jimmy decides to help Leslie escape and gains an unexpected ally.
12/02/2015
00:37

00:54

I Thought We Were Besties
South ParkS19 E9

Jimmy confronts Nathan at the Super School News office, but Leslie has other plans.
12/02/2015
01:15

Wait. What Were We Doing?
South ParkS19 E9

Before Randy, Garrison, Caitlyn and PC Principal discover what PC Principal has been up to, they are distracted by an online ad. Meanwhile, Leslie reaches out to Kyle and offers to show him what is really happening.
12/02/2015
00:42

Business is Booming
South ParkS19 E10

With guns gaining popularity, Jimbo's Gun Shop is packed with new customers.
12/09/2015
03:59

Welcome to the Gun Show
South ParkS19 E10

Randy, Stan, Kyle, Jimmy face off at the South Park Gun Show for the final confrontation with Leslie.
12/09/2015
00:52

We Don't Need You
South ParkS19 E10

The citizen's of South Park unite agains the last threat to their town.
12/09/2015
01:07

Not No Mimsy!
South ParkS19 E10

With his plan going so well, Nathan makes a fatal mistake allowing Jimmy to escape.
12/09/2015
01:06

It Is Time for Nite-Nite
South ParkS19 E10

Cartman and his mom almost resort to violence in an argument over bedtime.
12/09/2015
01:00

What Are You Planning, Dad?
South ParkS19 E10

Stan discovers his dad might be involved in the changes taking place in South Park.
12/09/2015
01:37

Who Can We Trust?
South ParkS19 E10

The boys take drastic steps to ensure their safety.
12/09/2015
00:47

Come On, Classi
South ParkS19 E10

Leslie and Nathan plot to get PC Principal back to South Park. Meanwhile Jimmy tries to convice Classi to help him escape and spread the truth about ads.
12/09/2015