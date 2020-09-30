South Park
I Just Want My Life Back
Season 24 E 1 • 09/30/2020
With Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Butters and Randy surrounded by the "teachers," Stan admits he's not coping well in the new-normal of the Pandemic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Randy realize they have to think about others more than themselves.
02:53
Cartman's Pandemic SongSouth ParkS24 E1
Cartman sings about all the ways the pandemic has made his life better.
09/30/2020
01:52
Are You a Pandemic Specialist?South ParkS24 E1
Randy sneaks into the lab, in Mala Vista, where the pangolin is being studied.
09/30/2020
01:34
We Are Going to Build You a BearSouth ParkS24 E1
Randy, realizing that his cure is not working, tries to get rid of all the evidence. Meanwhile, in their quest to be normal, the boys learn it's not so easy to build a bear.
09/30/2020
04:02
Getting the Teachers Everything They NeedSouth ParkS24 E1
After the quarantine breach at South Park elementary the "teachers" are given the tools they need. Meanwhile, the boys encounter another setback trying to help Butters.
09/30/2020
00:38
Can We Have Some Special?South ParkS24 E1
Randy and Sharon search desperately for Stan while the town spirals into chaos.
09/30/2020
03:08
Is That a Mustache?South ParkS24 E1
Jimbo's recovery takes a turn for the worse when he develops a new symptom. Meanwhile Dr. Fauci arrives to offer advice to the residents of South Park.
09/30/2020
02:10
We Have to Get Out of HereSouth ParkS24 E1
Stan hatches a plan to bust everyone out of school lockdown and get back to normal. Cartman has a different idea of what normal is.
09/30/2020
01:29
Thank You for the SpecialSouth ParkS24 E1
As Randy tries to come to terms with everything he did in China, he sees the devastation Covid-19 has brought to the town in a new light.
09/30/2020
01:06
Randy's Homemade Covid-19 CureSouth ParkS24 E1
With Jimbo feeling better, Randy is sure he's figured out how to get the "cure" to everyone in South Park.
09/30/2020
01:25
Quarantined at SchoolSouth ParkS24 E1
With the school on lock-down, Butters flips out knowing that things may never go back to normal.
09/30/2020
03:17
I Just Want My Life BackSouth ParkS24 E1
09/30/2020
01:31
It's Time Everyone Knew What Started the PandemicSouth ParkS24 E1
Randy decides to come clean about his role in the pandemic, but changes his mind after talking to Sharon.
09/30/2020
01:59
We Have to Stop the Hollywood ElitesSouth ParkS24 E2
Craig's new tutor almost reveals the truth about the Hollywood elites, but Mr. Garrison needs different answers.
03/10/2021
02:20
We Will Be There. Period.South ParkS24 E2
After the boys promise to give Mrs. Nelson a COVID-19 vaccine, they realize how many people really want a shot.
03/10/2021
03:23
Don't Have Your Period During ClasstimeSouth ParkS24 E2
Kenny and Cartman, feeling depressed by the continued Pandemic lockdowns, reveal a prank to Kyle and Stan to get the spark back in their "bro-ship." The prank causes their teacher to quit.
03/10/2021
02:11
You Better Get Real Woke Real FastSouth ParkS24 E2
With a lot of the town trying to get vaccinated, Garrison heads to the store to pick up some school suplies and is surprised at some of the reactions he gets from the other shoppers.
03/10/2021
01:45
The 2-2-3 RotationSouth ParkS24 E2
Cartman, Kyle, and Stan make plans to get into the school and how to end their bro-ship.
03/10/2021
02:28
Don't Kill Your Mom, BuddySouth ParkS24 E2
With vaccines in hand, the boys begin to argue about who should get them. Kyle's parents try to get some doses of the vaccine for themselves.
03/10/2021
01:00
Where Are My Students?South ParkS24 E2
Garrison tries to start class but realizes most of his students have gotten private tutors.
03/10/2021
02:22
I Just Want My Life BackSouth ParkS24 E2
As the town clamors for vaccinations, Mr. Garrison bargains with mysterious powers to get his life back to the way it was.
03/10/2021