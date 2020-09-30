South Park
Is That a Mustache?
Season 24 E 1 • 09/30/2020
Jimbo's recovery takes a turn for the worse when he develops a new symptom. Meanwhile Dr. Fauci arrives to offer advice to the residents of South Park.
01:27
I'm Going to Be Sick... All Over Kyle!South ParkS24 E1
After months out of school, the kids first day back in the classroom ends in chaos.
09/30/2020
02:29
I Was Doing a Crap Job Until the Pandemic HappenedSouth ParkS24 E1
Without any one else to help, Stan reach out to the most powerful person in the entire United States. Unfortunately he is not interested in helping anyone.
09/30/2020
04:02
I Got Really Sick in OctoberSouth ParkS24 E1
As the Pandemic Special grows in popularity Randy realizes that he may have had a big part to play in the origins of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
09/30/2020
02:28
I'll Mute You ALL!South ParkS24 E1
Mr. Mackey hosts a back-to-school Zoom meeting with all the parents in town.
09/30/2020
01:21
South Park Elementary on Lock DownSouth ParkS24 E1
Mr. Mackey informs the families about a Covid-19 exposure at the school. Meanwhile, the kids learn they will have to stay at school for two weeks, in quarantine.
09/30/2020
02:53
Cartman's Pandemic SongSouth ParkS24 E1
Cartman sings about all the ways the pandemic has made his life better.
09/30/2020
01:52
Are You a Pandemic Specialist?South ParkS24 E1
Randy sneaks into the lab, in Mala Vista, where the pangolin is being studied.
09/30/2020
01:34
We Are Going to Build You a BearSouth ParkS24 E1
Randy, realizing that his cure is not working, tries to get rid of all the evidence. Meanwhile, in their quest to be normal, the boys learn it's not so easy to build a bear.
09/30/2020
04:02
Getting the Teachers Everything They NeedSouth ParkS24 E1
After the quarantine breach at South Park elementary the "teachers" are given the tools they need. Meanwhile, the boys encounter another setback trying to help Butters.
09/30/2020
00:38
Can We Have Some Special?South ParkS24 E1
Randy and Sharon search desperately for Stan while the town spirals into chaos.
09/30/2020
03:08
02:10
We Have to Get Out of HereSouth ParkS24 E1
Stan hatches a plan to bust everyone out of school lockdown and get back to normal. Cartman has a different idea of what normal is.
09/30/2020
01:29
Thank You for the SpecialSouth ParkS24 E1
As Randy tries to come to terms with everything he did in China, he sees the devastation Covid-19 has brought to the town in a new light.
09/30/2020
01:06
Randy's Homemade Covid-19 CureSouth ParkS24 E1
With Jimbo feeling better, Randy is sure he's figured out how to get the "cure" to everyone in South Park.
09/30/2020
01:25
Quarantined at SchoolSouth ParkS24 E1
With the school on lock-down, Butters flips out knowing that things may never go back to normal.
09/30/2020
03:17
I Just Want My Life BackSouth ParkS24 E1
With Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Butters and Randy surrounded by the "teachers," Stan admits he's not coping well in the new-normal of the Pandemic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Randy realize they have to think about others more than themselves.
09/30/2020
01:31
It's Time Everyone Knew What Started the PandemicSouth ParkS24 E1
Randy decides to come clean about his role in the pandemic, but changes his mind after talking to Sharon.
09/30/2020
03:23
Don't Have Your Period During ClasstimeSouth ParkS24 E2
Kenny and Cartman, feeling depressed by the continued Pandemic lockdowns, reveal a prank to Kyle and Stan to get the spark back in their "bro-ship." The prank causes their teacher to quit.
03/10/2021
01:40
Yes, I've Got Lots of BaggageSouth ParkS24 E2
Mr. Garrison returns to South ParQ after identifying as President.
03/10/2021
03:30
What You Believe Is Really StupidSouth ParkS24 E2
After another argument, the boys agree to give the COVID-19 vaccine to their teachers. On their way to school, with the vaccines, the boys get ambushed by the Lil' Q-ties.
03/10/2021