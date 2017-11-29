South Park
Go Ahead and Take the White's Sandwiches
Season 21 E 10 • 12/06/2017
Randy and some of the other parents confront Bob White about helping the President.
More
Watching
01:34
Millennials Against CanadaSouth ParkS21 E9
Kyle and MAC shut down production of "The New Terrance & Phillip" show. Meanwhile, Stan and the rest of the boys ask Kyle to back off.
11/29/2017
00:57
Our Countries Better Be PreparedSouth ParkS21 E9
The Canadian Prime Minister of Streaming arrives at the White House to demand the President of the United States do something about Millenials Against Canada.
11/29/2017
01:26
I Got a Little ChubSouth ParkS21 E9
Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct's role-playing exercise is interrupted by a national emergency. Meanwhile, Kyle tells President Garrison precisely what he wants.
11/29/2017
01:42
I'm Your Vice PrincipalSouth ParkS21 E9
PC Principal and Vice Principal Woman rush to make sure the school kids are safe while Canada's attacked.
11/29/2017
01:46
He's Gonna Get MeSouth ParkS21 E10
The Whites try to calm their daughter who is convinced the President is out to get her. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to apologize, to Ike, for destroying Toronto.
12/06/2017
01:28
Don't Brainwash Our KidsSouth ParkS21 E10
Mr. And Mrs. White bring their concerns to the Principal and Vice Principal, but PC Principal and Vice Principal Strong have other things on their minds.
12/06/2017
01:16
Stand StrongSouth ParkS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
01:22
I Saw Him TooSouth ParkS21 E10
The kids of South Park realize that something strange is going on.
12/06/2017
01:46
You All Want to Get Rid of HimSouth ParkS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
00:57
We'll All HelpSouth ParkS21 E10
The kids unite to help Kyle find Ike and save the town to kick-ass 80's music.
12/06/2017
01:02
Go Ahead and Take the White's SandwichesSouth ParkS21 E10
Randy and some of the other parents confront Bob White about helping the President.
12/06/2017
01:06
A Fox TrapSouth ParkS21 E10
The parents realize some of the kids have gone missing. Meanwhile, to catch the president, Officer Bright unveils a new plan.
12/06/2017
01:47
80's MusicSouth ParkS21 E10
The kids look for Ike at the cabin where the boys destroyed Cartman's stuff, convinced he was Skank Hunt. Meanwhile, Ike follows the President's trail.
12/06/2017
01:25
But They're Co-WorkersSouth ParkS21 E10
Convinced they have found the President, Randy and the rest of the search party find something even more horrific.
12/06/2017
01:10
You Tried to Kill MeSouth ParkS21 E10
Heidi and Cartman get into another fight about their relationship but are interrupted when the President finds them.
12/06/2017
01:00
You Don't Want to KnowSouth ParkS21 E10
Randy tells the rest of the town about what they found in the woods.
12/06/2017
02:47
It's Up to the WhitesSouth ParkS21 E10
After capturing the President, Ike and the kids return to town. While Heidi comes to terms with what she has become, the President escapes.
12/06/2017
01:39
Where Do I BeginSouth ParkS22 E1
Randy enlists the help of the rest of the parents to prove to Sharon how compassionate he can be. Meanwhile, Cartman tries to convince Tolkien to let him cheat during the math test.
09/26/2018
02:01
You Didn't Like It EitherSouth ParkS22 E1
Cartman and Tolkien race to class to take their math test before it's too late
09/26/2018
01:43
It Used to be a Big DealSouth ParkS22 E1
Sharon tries to get everyone to feel like she does, but it backfires.
09/26/2018