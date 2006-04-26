South Park

Eric is Out of Control

Season 10 E 7 • 05/03/2006

Mr. Mackey suggests that Cartman's mom get help controlling Cartman from Nanny 911.

01:56

Al Gore is Super Awesome
South ParkS10 E6

Al Gore warns the school about the threat of ManBearPig.
04/26/2006
01:11

Manbearpig Meeting 8am Sharp
South ParkS10 E6

Stan agrees to go to an emergency ManBearPig meeting.
04/26/2006
01:11

Day Off From School
South ParkS10 E6

Al Gore detects ManBearPig at Cave of the Winds and the boys agree to go with him.
04/26/2006
01:58

Cartman's Treasure
South ParkS10 E6

Cartman finds treasure in the cave.
04/26/2006
01:57

Cartman's Greed
South ParkS10 E6

A rescue team assembles while Cartman plots against Kyle.
04/26/2006
01:18

Smugglers Den
South ParkS10 E6

Cartman gets huge from eating all the treasure.
04/26/2006
01:53

Al Gore's Flood
South ParkS10 E6

Al Gore's Flood cancels the rescue plans.
04/26/2006
04:21

Cartman vs. Nanny 911
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman's behavior is so bad it chases a TV nanny from his home.
05/03/2006
01:49

Little Runaway
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman runs away from home, but no one will let him stay with them.
05/03/2006
01:51

Best Friend or Son?
South ParkS10 E7

When Cartman's mom realizes Cesar isn't her friend, she begins to regress immediately.
05/03/2006
01:32

Eric is Out of Control
South ParkS10 E7

Mr. Mackey suggests that Cartman's mom get help controlling Cartman from Nanny 911.
05/03/2006
01:03

Cartman vs. Super Nanny
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman sends Super Nanny to a mental hospital within three days.
05/03/2006
01:24

Cartman vs. The Dog Whisperer
South ParkS10 E7

The Dog Whisperer begins working with Cartman.
05/03/2006
00:49

Walking Cartman
South ParkS10 E7

The Dog Whisperer leashes Cartman up and walks him.
05/03/2006
01:56

Discipline with KFC
South ParkS10 E7

The Dog Whisperer uses KFC to discipline Cartman.
05/03/2006
01:36

Skinless Chicken
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman's mom asserts her dominance over Cartman.
05/03/2006
01:13

Leader of the Pack
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman is housebroken at last, and takes orders from his mom.
05/03/2006
02:00

Plan to Kill Mom
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman plots to kill his mom.
05/03/2006
01:25

Cartman's Plan
South ParkS10 E8

Cartman and the boys plan to team up to defeat the mysterious killer.
10/04/2006
01:43

Blizzard Problems
South ParkS10 E8

The Blizzard board members discuss the mysterious killer.
10/04/2006
02:08

Trusting The Newb
South ParkS10 E8

Randy must find a way to sign in and give Stan the Sword of a Thousand Truths.
10/04/2006