The Slaughter

Season 10 E 8 • 10/04/2006

The boys fail to defeat the World of Warcraft killer.

02:00

Plan to Kill Mom
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman plots to kill his mom.
05/03/2006
01:35

The Sword of a Thousand Truths
South ParkS10 E8

The Blizzard board members resolve to give the boys a special sword.
10/04/2006
01:35

Preparing for Battle
South ParkS10 E8

The boys prepare for battle.
10/04/2006
02:44

Living to Win
South ParkS10 E8

The boys become fat and pimply by playing World of Warcraft during a montage.
10/04/2006
00:46

Falcorn Falls
South ParkS10 E8

Stan's dad plays World of Warcraft at work.
10/04/2006
01:25

Cartman's Plan
South ParkS10 E8

Cartman and the boys plan to team up to defeat the mysterious killer.
10/04/2006
01:43

Blizzard Problems
South ParkS10 E8

The Blizzard board members discuss the mysterious killer.
10/04/2006
02:08

Trusting The Newb
South ParkS10 E8

Randy must find a way to sign in and give Stan the Sword of a Thousand Truths.
10/04/2006
02:05

Inside the World of Warcraft
South ParkS10 E8

The boys get ganked in the World of Warcraft.
10/04/2006
03:24

Battle Won
South ParkS10 E8

The boys defeat the killer and the World... of Warcraft is saved.
10/04/2006
03:30

02:41

Not the Goddamn
South ParkS10 E9

The town considers the legitimacy of conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
02:20

Plug These Leaks
South ParkS10 E9

President Bush admits he caused 9/11.
10/11/2006
03:15

Stan's Double Cross
South ParkS10 E9

Stan and Kyle find out the truth about 9/11.
10/11/2006
01:14

Dookie in the Urinal
South ParkS10 E9

Somebody went #2 in the urinal and Mr. Mackey wants answers.
10/11/2006
01:09

Raging Clues
South ParkS10 E9

The Hardly Boys are brought in to find the culprit.
10/11/2006
02:01

9/11 All Over Again
South ParkS10 E9

Cartman annoys the boys with his conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
01:58

Sneaky Butthole
South ParkS10 E9

Cartman tells the class that Kyle is responsible for September 11th.
10/11/2006
00:48

CIA Guys
South ParkS10 E9

Stan offers Kyle Some Help .
10/11/2006
00:54

Mr. Venezuela
South ParkS10 E9

A possible urinal culprit has been caught.
10/11/2006
01:22

Kyle Holds Anthrax
South ParkS10 E9

The cops bust Stan, Kyle, and the 911Truth.org guy.
10/11/2006