South America
Did I Offend You?
Season 20 E 5 • 10/19/2016
Garrison takes the stage at his latest campaign rally and offends a portion of his audience.
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Watching
00:44
A PC PretzelSouth AmericaS20 E4
The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.
10/12/2016
01:27
A Schoool FundraiserSouth AmericaS20 E5
At a school rally, Cartman and Heidi present their plan for a school fundraiser to help Denmark stop trolling.
10/19/2016
00:45
All Trolls Report InSouth AmericaS20 E5
SkankHunt42 and the rest of the trolls start their social attack on Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:04
Are You Tired of Trolls?South AmericaS20 E5
TrollTrace.com tries to raise the last bit of money they need to bring their servers on-line.
10/19/2016
00:41
Be Proud of Who You AreSouth AmericaS20 E4
Butters stages another Wieners Out protest.
10/12/2016
00:58
Butters vs NellySouth AmericaS20 E5
A fight between Nelly and Butters is interrupted by Cartman and Heidi.
10/19/2016
01:01
Danishes For DenmarkSouth AmericaS20 E5
The fundraiser, Danishes for Denmark, flops after the public outrage against Denmark.
10/19/2016
02:18
Did I Offend You?South AmericaS20 E5
Garrison takes the stage at his latest campaign rally and offends a portion of his audience.
10/19/2016
01:07
Dude, Mars Rules!South AmericaS20 E6
Cartman imagines a colonized Mars. Meanwhile Heidi convinces Cartman to talk to Kyle.
10/26/2016
01:08
Going On a RunSouth AmericaS20 E4
The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
01:27
I Do It for the LULzSouth AmericaS20 E5
Gerald and Dildo Shwaggins have a heart-to-heart about why they troll the internet.
10/19/2016
01:26
I Was Never Going to WinSouth AmericaS20 E5
Garrison tries to tell his supporters that his race for the White House is over, but they have a different view of the circumstances.
10/19/2016
01:37
I'm Happier NowSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:32
It's Not Mean if It's HilariousSouth AmericaS20 E5
Gerald explains his theory of trolling.
10/19/2016
01:23
It's Not Your FaultSouth AmericaS20 E5
Garrison gets help from the Member Berries support group.
10/19/2016
01:01
Let's Come Together as a SchoolSouth AmericaS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi rally the school behind their "Danishes for Denmark" fundraiser. Meanwhile Garrison tries to escape his political supporters.
10/19/2016
00:56
Maybe We Can HelpSouth AmericaS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi reach out to Denmark with a plan to reveal the Troll.
10/19/2016
01:14
Only One AnswerSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016
00:42
We Have SkankHunt42South AmericaS20 E5
The Trolls gather and find a way to unite against Denmark.
10/19/2016
00:51
We've Been Trolled!South AmericaS20 E5
The employees of TrollTrace.com realize they have been the victims of trolling and decide to leave social media.
10/19/2016