South America
Butters vs Nelly
Season 20 E 5 • 10/19/2016
A fight between Nelly and Butters is interrupted by Cartman and Heidi.
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Watching
00:44
A PC PretzelSouth AmericaS20 E4
The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.
10/12/2016
01:27
A Schoool FundraiserSouth AmericaS20 E5
At a school rally, Cartman and Heidi present their plan for a school fundraiser to help Denmark stop trolling.
10/19/2016
00:45
All Trolls Report InSouth AmericaS20 E5
SkankHunt42 and the rest of the trolls start their social attack on Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:04
Are You Tired of Trolls?South AmericaS20 E5
TrollTrace.com tries to raise the last bit of money they need to bring their servers on-line.
10/19/2016
00:41
Be Proud of Who You AreSouth AmericaS20 E4
Butters stages another Wieners Out protest.
10/12/2016
00:58
Butters vs NellySouth AmericaS20 E5
A fight between Nelly and Butters is interrupted by Cartman and Heidi.
10/19/2016
01:01
Danishes For DenmarkSouth AmericaS20 E5
The fundraiser, Danishes for Denmark, flops after the public outrage against Denmark.
10/19/2016
02:18
Did I Offend You?South AmericaS20 E5
Garrison takes the stage at his latest campaign rally and offends a portion of his audience.
10/19/2016
01:08
Going On a RunSouth AmericaS20 E4
The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
01:27
I Do It for the LULzSouth AmericaS20 E5
Gerald and Dildo Shwaggins have a heart-to-heart about why they troll the internet.
10/19/2016
01:26
I Was Never Going to WinSouth AmericaS20 E5
Garrison tries to tell his supporters that his race for the White House is over, but they have a different view of the circumstances.
10/19/2016
01:37
I'm Happier NowSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:32
It's Not Mean if It's HilariousSouth AmericaS20 E5
Gerald explains his theory of trolling.
10/19/2016
01:23
It's Not Your FaultSouth AmericaS20 E5
Garrison gets help from the Member Berries support group.
10/19/2016
01:01
Let's Come Together as a SchoolSouth AmericaS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi rally the school behind their "Danishes for Denmark" fundraiser. Meanwhile Garrison tries to escape his political supporters.
10/19/2016
00:56
Maybe We Can HelpSouth AmericaS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi reach out to Denmark with a plan to reveal the Troll.
10/19/2016
01:14
Only One AnswerSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016
00:42
We Have SkankHunt42South AmericaS20 E5
The Trolls gather and find a way to unite against Denmark.
10/19/2016
00:51
We've Been Trolled!South AmericaS20 E5
The employees of TrollTrace.com realize they have been the victims of trolling and decide to leave social media.
10/19/2016
01:14
You Have to Answer to the PeopleSouth AmericaS20 E5
Garrison tries to return to his teaching job at South Park Elementary only to be dragged back to the campaign by his staff.
10/19/2016