South America
A Schoool Fundraiser
Season 20 E 5 • 10/19/2016
At a school rally, Cartman and Heidi present their plan for a school fundraiser to help Denmark stop trolling.
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Watching
00:44
A PC PretzelSouth AmericaS20 E4
The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.
10/12/2016
01:27
A Schoool FundraiserSouth AmericaS20 E5
At a school rally, Cartman and Heidi present their plan for a school fundraiser to help Denmark stop trolling.
10/19/2016
01:04
Are You Tired of Trolls?South AmericaS20 E5
TrollTrace.com tries to raise the last bit of money they need to bring their servers on-line.
10/19/2016
00:41
Be Proud of Who You AreSouth AmericaS20 E4
Butters stages another Wieners Out protest.
10/12/2016
00:58
Butters vs NellySouth AmericaS20 E5
A fight between Nelly and Butters is interrupted by Cartman and Heidi.
10/19/2016
02:18
Did I Offend You?South AmericaS20 E5
Garrison takes the stage at his latest campaign rally and offends a portion of his audience.
10/19/2016
01:32
Doing NothingSouth AmericaS20 E4
Gerald tries to enjoy staying off the message boards and doing nothing, but Sheila gets him a tempting gift.
10/12/2016
01:08
Going On a RunSouth AmericaS20 E4
The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
01:27
I Do It for the LULzSouth AmericaS20 E5
Gerald and Dildo Shwaggins have a heart-to-heart about why they troll the internet.
10/19/2016
01:39
I Know Who You AreSouth AmericaS20 E4
The origin of the "troll" is explained, meanwhile Kyle tries to talk to his dad about how the girls have been treated online.
10/12/2016
01:26
I Was Never Going to WinSouth AmericaS20 E5
Garrison tries to tell his supporters that his race for the White House is over, but they have a different view of the circumstances.
10/19/2016
01:37
I'm Happier NowSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:32
It's Not Mean if It's HilariousSouth AmericaS20 E5
Gerald explains his theory of trolling.
10/19/2016
01:01
Let's Come Together as a SchoolSouth AmericaS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi rally the school behind their "Danishes for Denmark" fundraiser. Meanwhile Garrison tries to escape his political supporters.
10/19/2016
00:56
Maybe We Can HelpSouth AmericaS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi reach out to Denmark with a plan to reveal the Troll.
10/19/2016
01:46
Meeting Dildo ShwagginsSouth AmericaS20 E4
Gerald meets the author of the mysterious notes he has been receiving.
10/12/2016
01:14
Only One AnswerSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016
00:40
Snakes in the Grass!South AmericaS20 E4
Butters tells Charlotte about everything happeing at school; but Charlotte already knows, and has some bad news for Butters.
10/12/2016
00:42
We Have SkankHunt42South AmericaS20 E5
The Trolls gather and find a way to unite against Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:14
You Have to Answer to the PeopleSouth AmericaS20 E5
Garrison tries to return to his teaching job at South Park Elementary only to be dragged back to the campaign by his staff.
10/19/2016