South Park
Everybody's Turning A Blind Eye
Season 12 E 8 • 10/08/2008
Cartman and Butters form the American Liberation Front to stop the Chinese.
01:41
The Burger King BanditsSouth ParkS12 E7
The police surround Pioneer Village and the Bandits are forced to take the fourth grade class hostage.
04/23/2008
01:11
Cartman and Butters Are BustedSouth ParkS12 E7
Butters gets hysterical after he and Cartman think the police have been called in to find them.
04/23/2008
01:31
Sheriff McLawDog is DeadSouth ParkS12 E7
The fourth grade field trip to Pioneer Village is disrupted by thieves.
04/23/2008
00:44
Let Go Butters!South ParkS12 E7
Cartman drags a pissed-off Butters to Super Phun Thyme.
04/23/2008
01:42
Dude, Screw This Place!South ParkS12 E7
The fourth graders are unimpressed with Pioneer Village and the horrible Role Playing of its inhabitants.
04/23/2008
01:09
Super Phun Thyme - MontageSouth ParkS12 E7
Cartman enjoys all that Super Phun Thyme has to offer, while Butters wants to leave.
04/23/2008
01:01
Somebody Do Something!South ParkS12 E8
Kyle has a nightmare about the last Indiana Jones movie.
10/08/2008
01:58
I Can't Keep Doing ThisSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman brings his Chinese fears to the Boys, but Kyle has something bigger on his mind.
10/08/2008
01:22
Olympic NightmareSouth ParkS12 E8
The Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China terrorize Cartman.
10/08/2008
00:57
LOOK OUT INDY!South ParkS12 E8
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg ruin Stan's daydream.
10/08/2008
01:05
00:59
We All Died A Little That DaySouth ParkS12 E8
Stan and Jimmy share their feelings about a horrible experience.
10/08/2008
02:05
Bing Bing Harro PreaseSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman and Butters infiltrate the Chinese stronghold (better known as P.F. Changs).
10/08/2008
01:44
Celebrate Good ObamaSouth ParkS12 E12
The Obama celebration turns into an all-out street party.
11/05/2008
02:32
The Greatest Thief Club In The WorldSouth ParkS12 E12
President Obama and John McCain lay out their plans for the country.
11/05/2008
01:19
Game Over Man, MkaySouth ParkS12 E12
While Obama fans celebrate change, McCain supporters mope in disappointment.
11/05/2008
01:13
Played It PerfectlySouth ParkS12 E12
Kyle can't find his Parents anywhere, and Obama gets some "rest".
11/05/2008
01:15
Checking Out The New DigsSouth ParkS12 E12
The new President-elect wants to see the Oval Office.
11/05/2008
01:04
Obama's Not Talking About You!South ParkS12 E12
Thanks to Obama, Randy can finally tell his boss what he really thinks.
11/05/2008
01:09
We Will Name Him SparklesSouth ParkS12 E12
Barack Obama accepts his bid to be the next President, and Randy can't contain his excitement.
11/05/2008