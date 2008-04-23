South Park
Poor Yoda and Short-Round
Season 12 E 8 • 10/08/2008
The nightmare is finally over, and the Boy's realize the best way to cope is to go on living.
01:31
Sheriff McLawDog is DeadSouth ParkS12 E7
The fourth grade field trip to Pioneer Village is disrupted by thieves.
04/23/2008
02:51
Role Playing Goes Too FarSouth ParkS12 E7
The Thieves escape plan depends on a secret code.
04/23/2008
00:44
Let Go Butters!South ParkS12 E7
Cartman drags a pissed-off Butters to Super Phun Thyme.
04/23/2008
01:42
Dude, Screw This Place!South ParkS12 E7
The fourth graders are unimpressed with Pioneer Village and the horrible Role Playing of its inhabitants.
04/23/2008
01:09
Super Phun Thyme - MontageSouth ParkS12 E7
Cartman enjoys all that Super Phun Thyme has to offer, while Butters wants to leave.
04/23/2008
01:55
That's Just WeakSouth ParkS12 E8
The A.L.F. Plan is compromised when the American traitors see through Cartman and Butters' disguises.
10/08/2008
01:01
Somebody Do Something!South ParkS12 E8
Kyle has a nightmare about the last Indiana Jones movie.
10/08/2008
01:58
I Can't Keep Doing ThisSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman brings his Chinese fears to the Boys, but Kyle has something bigger on his mind.
10/08/2008
01:34
How High Up Does This Thing GoSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman and Butters realize they can't trust anyone. Even the Police.
10/08/2008
01:22
Olympic NightmareSouth ParkS12 E8
The Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China terrorize Cartman.
10/08/2008
01:01
00:57
LOOK OUT INDY!South ParkS12 E8
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg ruin Stan's daydream.
10/08/2008
01:05
Everybody's Turning A Blind EyeSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman and Butters form the American Liberation Front to stop the Chinese.
10/08/2008
01:28
I Want America To Be SafeSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman learns that he would rather be Chinese than an unethical dick shooter.
10/08/2008
00:59
We All Died A Little That DaySouth ParkS12 E8
Stan and Jimmy share their feelings about a horrible experience.
10/08/2008
02:27
The Third Act Clipped AlongSouth ParkS12 E8
The Boys seeks legal retribution for what was done to their friend.
10/08/2008
02:05
Bing Bing Harro PreaseSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman and Butters infiltrate the Chinese stronghold (better known as P.F. Changs).
10/08/2008
01:44
Celebrate Good ObamaSouth ParkS12 E12
The Obama celebration turns into an all-out street party.
11/05/2008
02:32
The Greatest Thief Club In The WorldSouth ParkS12 E12
President Obama and John McCain lay out their plans for the country.
11/05/2008
02:24
Boom BabySouth ParkS12 E12
Obama and his team of thieves pull off the greatest heist in American history.
11/05/2008