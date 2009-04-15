South Park
We Gotta Get Rid of Finland
Season 13 E 6 • 04/15/2009
Stan reflects on his victory. Meanwhile, the world leaders are concerned Finland's going to squeal.
More
Watching
01:03
I'm Not Going to Space JailSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan need to build another pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:50
Look Real Close At The AxlesSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan take on Baby Fark McGee-zax, and the people of South Park fall into some serious space cash.
04/15/2009
01:44
Well, That SucksSouth ParkS13 E6
The people of Earth find out the truth behind the stolen space cash.
04/15/2009
01:37
In Persuit of Baby Fark McGee-zaxSouth ParkS13 E6
The Intergalactic Police search for a fugitive alien.
04/15/2009
02:24
No Space CashSouth ParkS13 E6
The Intergalactic Police return in search of the stolen space cash.
04/15/2009
00:56
That's Cuz You're A ChickSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan put the finishing touches on their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
00:39
Troubled Rebel PrincessSouth ParkS13 E6
Authorities are shocked and baffled over the theft of a particle accelerator magnet.
04/15/2009
01:20
You'll Have to Learn How to Lie Correctly SomedaySouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan check in at the Pinewood Derby State Championship.
04/15/2009
01:11
Suck On That, Hollis!South ParkS13 E6
The Marshes and Hollises face off in the final heat of the Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
01:05
The Fastest Pinewood Derby Car EverSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan's pinewood derby car may have reached warp speed.
04/15/2009
01:35
We Gotta Get Rid of FinlandSouth ParkS13 E6
Stan reflects on his victory. Meanwhile, the world leaders are concerned Finland's going to squeal.
04/15/2009
01:16
Warp Speed For Our SpeciesSouth ParkS13 E6
Agents confront Stan and Randy about alien's first contact.
04/15/2009
02:32
Golden Rectum of the GodsSouth ParkS13 E8
The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01
Billy Mays HereSouth ParkS13 E8
After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009
02:08
Make Him Stop, Kyle!South ParkS13 E8
Ike is haunted by the ghosts of dead celebrities.
10/07/2009
01:07
Sorry For The DelaySouth ParkS13 E8
The dead celebrities finally find out why purgatory is taking so long.
10/07/2009
01:02
I See Dead CelebritiesSouth ParkS13 E8
Ike talks with his psychiatrist about his secret.
10/07/2009
01:39
Just A Little GirlSouth ParkS13 E8
Michael Jackson performs the talent portion of the Tiny Miss Pageant.
10/07/2009
02:32
Weee! I'm a Child!South ParkS13 E8
The boys communicate with the other side, but one spirit is in denial.
10/07/2009
02:15
The King of Pop is CrownedSouth ParkS13 E8
Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009