South America

Boom Boom Pow

Season 15 E 5 • 05/12/2011

Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.

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01:34

A Den of Snakes!
South AmericaS15 E4

Cartman confronts the boys about the school going too far.
05/18/2011
01:23

Boom Boom Pow
South AmericaS15 E5

Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011
01:24

Crack Baby Orphanage
South AmericaS15 E5

When all seems lost, Kyle and Stan discover a miracle.
05/12/2011
02:10

Crack Baby Ward
South AmericaS15 E5

Kyle questions Cartman's motives for volunteering.
05/12/2011
01:08

Eric Cartman, 1.2 Inches
South AmericaS15 E4

The boys gather around to view the growth chart.
05/18/2011
01:22

Famous for 2 Months
South AmericaS15 E5

The boys get sucked into Sara McLachlan's melodramatic commercial.
05/12/2011
01:22

I AM TOOTH DECAY!
South AmericaS15 E3

The Canadians finally face off with the Princess' kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:22

Native Canadians
South AmericaS15 E3

Mr. Mackey loses it, while Scott the Dick leads Ike to the Native Canadians.
05/11/2011
01:46

Pulling a Scared Turtle
South AmericaS15 E4

Cartman re-measures all the boys to get the numbers right.
05/18/2011
02:25

Recruiting Babies
South AmericaS15 E5

Cartman and Butters pay a visit to the home of a future player, while Kyle attempts to explain himself.
05/12/2011
01:27

Sir Ike Broflovski
South AmericaS15 E3

The Royal Canadian Wedding finally finishes according to tradition.
05/11/2011
01:24

Slash Ain't Real?!
South AmericaS15 E5

Clyde and Craig search for the whereabouts of Slash.
05/12/2011
01:22

Slash is Everywhere
South AmericaS15 E5

The CBAA tries to book Slash, while Kyle lays out his plans for an orphanage.
05/12/2011
00:51

Sorry Skippy
South AmericaS15 E5

Kyle struggles with the ethics of his new job.
05/12/2011
01:13

The Princess!
South AmericaS15 E3

The play finally opens. Meanwhile, the Canadians finally spot the Princess.
05/11/2011
01:32

The Return of Scott
South AmericaS15 E3

The Canadians gather to take on Scott the Dick.
05/11/2011
01:50

The True Cost of Tooth Decay
South AmericaS15 E3

Mr. Mackey explains the importance of dental hygiene, while Ike learns the location of the real kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:54

Tooth Decay Has No Believability
South AmericaS15 E3

Ike discovers a companion, while Mr. Mackey continues to have problems with his play.
05/11/2011
01:11

We Could Really Use You
South AmericaS15 E5

Kyle discovers what Cartman's crew is really up to.
05/12/2011
01:16

We get NOTHING?!
South AmericaS15 E5

The CBAA discovers the details of their videogame deal.
05/12/2011
01:48

You're a Fat Little Boy
South AmericaS15 E4

Cartman sits down with a Therapist to discuss his anger issues.
05/18/2011