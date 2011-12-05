South America
Sir Ike Broflovski
Season 15 E 3 • 05/11/2011
The Royal Canadian Wedding finally finishes according to tradition.
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Watching
01:23
Boom Boom PowSouth AmericaS15 E5
Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011
01:24
Crack Baby OrphanageSouth AmericaS15 E5
When all seems lost, Kyle and Stan discover a miracle.
05/12/2011
01:22
Famous for 2 MonthsSouth AmericaS15 E5
The boys get sucked into Sara McLachlan's melodramatic commercial.
05/12/2011
01:20
His Name's Tooth DecaySouth AmericaS15 E3
Mr. Mackey's play rehearsal continues to have problems.
05/11/2011
01:22
I AM TOOTH DECAY!South AmericaS15 E3
The Canadians finally face off with the Princess' kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:14
Like a Flower Breaking WindSouth AmericaS15 E3
Canadians continue to panic as news of the kidnapping spreads.
05/11/2011
01:22
Native CanadiansSouth AmericaS15 E3
Mr. Mackey loses it, while Scott the Dick leads Ike to the Native Canadians.
05/11/2011
02:25
Recruiting BabiesSouth AmericaS15 E5
Cartman and Butters pay a visit to the home of a future player, while Kyle attempts to explain himself.
05/12/2011
01:27
Sir Ike BroflovskiSouth AmericaS15 E3
The Royal Canadian Wedding finally finishes according to tradition.
05/11/2011
01:24
Slash Ain't Real?!South AmericaS15 E5
Clyde and Craig search for the whereabouts of Slash.
05/12/2011
01:22
Slash is EverywhereSouth AmericaS15 E5
The CBAA tries to book Slash, while Kyle lays out his plans for an orphanage.
05/12/2011
01:13
The Princess!South AmericaS15 E3
The play finally opens. Meanwhile, the Canadians finally spot the Princess.
05/11/2011
01:32
The Return of ScottSouth AmericaS15 E3
The Canadians gather to take on Scott the Dick.
05/11/2011
01:50
The True Cost of Tooth DecaySouth AmericaS15 E3
Mr. Mackey explains the importance of dental hygiene, while Ike learns the location of the real kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:54
Tooth Decay Has No BelievabilitySouth AmericaS15 E3
Ike discovers a companion, while Mr. Mackey continues to have problems with his play.
05/11/2011
01:11
We Could Really Use YouSouth AmericaS15 E5
Kyle discovers what Cartman's crew is really up to.
05/12/2011
01:16
We get NOTHING?!South AmericaS15 E5
The CBAA discovers the details of their videogame deal.
05/12/2011
01:22
Where Is Your Brother?South AmericaS15 E3
Ike answers his call-to-arms, while Mr. Mackey grills Kyle.
05/11/2011