South America

The Princess!

Season 15 E 3 • 05/11/2011

The play finally opens. Meanwhile, the Canadians finally spot the Princess.

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01:23

Boom Boom Pow
South AmericaS15 E5

Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011
02:10

Crack Baby Ward
South AmericaS15 E5

Kyle questions Cartman's motives for volunteering.
05/12/2011
01:22

Famous for 2 Months
South AmericaS15 E5

The boys get sucked into Sara McLachlan's melodramatic commercial.
05/12/2011
01:20

His Name's Tooth Decay
South AmericaS15 E3

Mr. Mackey's play rehearsal continues to have problems.
05/11/2011
01:22

I AM TOOTH DECAY!
South AmericaS15 E3

The Canadians finally face off with the Princess' kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:14

Like a Flower Breaking Wind
South AmericaS15 E3

Canadians continue to panic as news of the kidnapping spreads.
05/11/2011
01:22

Native Canadians
South AmericaS15 E3

Mr. Mackey loses it, while Scott the Dick leads Ike to the Native Canadians.
05/11/2011
02:25

Recruiting Babies
South AmericaS15 E5

Cartman and Butters pay a visit to the home of a future player, while Kyle attempts to explain himself.
05/12/2011
01:27

Sir Ike Broflovski
South AmericaS15 E3

The Royal Canadian Wedding finally finishes according to tradition.
05/11/2011
01:24

Slash Ain't Real?!
South AmericaS15 E5

Clyde and Craig search for the whereabouts of Slash.
05/12/2011
01:22

Slash is Everywhere
South AmericaS15 E5

The CBAA tries to book Slash, while Kyle lays out his plans for an orphanage.
05/12/2011
00:51

Sorry Skippy
South AmericaS15 E5

Kyle struggles with the ethics of his new job.
05/12/2011
01:13

The Princess!
South AmericaS15 E3

The play finally opens. Meanwhile, the Canadians finally spot the Princess.
05/11/2011
01:31

THE PUDDING HAS BEEN KNOCKED OVER
South AmericaS15 E3

Spectators and guests alike, watch in horror as the Royal Canadian Wedding breaks with tradition.
05/11/2011
01:32

The Return of Scott
South AmericaS15 E3

The Canadians gather to take on Scott the Dick.
05/11/2011
01:32

The Royal Wedding
South AmericaS15 E3

The Royal Canadian Wedding is underway.
05/11/2011
01:50

The True Cost of Tooth Decay
South AmericaS15 E3

Mr. Mackey explains the importance of dental hygiene, while Ike learns the location of the real kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:54

Tooth Decay Has No Believability
South AmericaS15 E3

Ike discovers a companion, while Mr. Mackey continues to have problems with his play.
05/11/2011
01:11

We Could Really Use You
South AmericaS15 E5

Kyle discovers what Cartman's crew is really up to.
05/12/2011
01:22

Where Is Your Brother?
South AmericaS15 E3

Ike answers his call-to-arms, while Mr. Mackey grills Kyle.
05/11/2011
01:19

You May Eat the Sandwich Now
South AmericaS15 E3

In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011