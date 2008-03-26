South Park

Action Movie Sequence

Season 12 E 7 • 04/23/2008

Cartman and Butters work together to sneak back into Pioneer Village

Really, Really High, M'Kay
South ParkS12 E3

Mr. Mackey divulges too much information about various ways to get high.
03/26/2008
00:47

Poor Mr. Kitty
South ParkS12 E3

Kenny volunteers to be the first to try getting high off of cat pee.
03/26/2008
00:21

Boys, Have You Seen My Penis
South ParkS12 E5

Garrison is looking everywhere for his escaped penis.
04/09/2008
00:24

Shelley's Broken Heart
South ParkS12 E6

Stan tries to console Shelley.
04/16/2008
03:37

Here Comes the Cavalry
South ParkS12 E7

Franz learns a lot about pioneer life during his visit to Pioneer Village.
04/23/2008
00:51

Never Break Character
South ParkS12 E7

Stan, Kyle, Jimmy and Wendy try to get a hold of the police.
04/23/2008
01:47

Wendy, Please Look Away
South ParkS12 E7

Stan makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Kenny's life.
04/23/2008
00:49

Cartman's Un-Escape Plan
South ParkS12 E7

Cartman and Butters try to sneak back on to Pioneer Village.
04/23/2008
01:41

The Burger King Bandits
South ParkS12 E7

The police surround Pioneer Village and the Bandits are forced to take the fourth grade class hostage.
04/23/2008
01:11

Cartman and Butters Are Busted
South ParkS12 E7

Butters gets hysterical after he and Cartman think the police have been called in to find them.
04/23/2008
00:42

01:31

Sheriff McLawDog is Dead
South ParkS12 E7

The fourth grade field trip to Pioneer Village is disrupted by thieves.
04/23/2008
02:51

Role Playing Goes Too Far
South ParkS12 E7

The Thieves escape plan depends on a secret code.
04/23/2008
00:44

Let Go Butters!
South ParkS12 E7

Cartman drags a pissed-off Butters to Super Phun Thyme.
04/23/2008
01:42

Dude, Screw This Place!
South ParkS12 E7

The fourth graders are unimpressed with Pioneer Village and the horrible Role Playing of its inhabitants.
04/23/2008
01:42

Welcome to 1864
South ParkS12 E7

Mr. Garrison takes the fourth grade class on a field trip to Pioneer Village.
04/23/2008
01:09

Super Phun Thyme - Montage
South ParkS12 E7

Cartman enjoys all that Super Phun Thyme has to offer, while Butters wants to leave.
04/23/2008
01:55

That's Just Weak
South ParkS12 E8

The A.L.F. Plan is compromised when the American traitors see through Cartman and Butters' disguises.
10/08/2008
01:01

Somebody Do Something!
South ParkS12 E8

Kyle has a nightmare about the last Indiana Jones movie.
10/08/2008
01:58

I Can't Keep Doing This
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman brings his Chinese fears to the Boys, but Kyle has something bigger on his mind.
10/08/2008
01:34

How High Up Does This Thing Go
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman and Butters realize they can't trust anyone. Even the Police.
10/08/2008