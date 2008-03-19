South Park
The Burger King Bandits
Season 12 E 7 • 04/23/2008
The police surround Pioneer Village and the Bandits are forced to take the fourth grade class hostage.
01:47
Britney Watch!South ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
00:45
The Lame DebateSouth ParkS12 E2
Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
00:46
Britney Watch! Part 2South ParkS12 E2
Britney is rushed to the hospital and the reporters focus on her crazy new look.
03/19/2008
01:12
Britney Watch! Part 3South ParkS12 E2
The media spots Britney in disguise despite her resemblance to a camel.
03/19/2008
01:30
She is Totally Lip-SyncingSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears MTV performance fails to impress her fans or the media.
03/19/2008
01:23
A Ballsy New LookSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's manager wants her to release a new song and show off her ballsy new look.
03/19/2008
00:21
Boys, Have You Seen My PenisSouth ParkS12 E5
Garrison is looking everywhere for his escaped penis.
04/09/2008
00:51
Never Break CharacterSouth ParkS12 E7
Stan, Kyle, Jimmy and Wendy try to get a hold of the police.
04/23/2008
01:41
04/23/2008
01:11
Cartman and Butters Are BustedSouth ParkS12 E7
Butters gets hysterical after he and Cartman think the police have been called in to find them.
04/23/2008
01:31
Sheriff McLawDog is DeadSouth ParkS12 E7
The fourth grade field trip to Pioneer Village is disrupted by thieves.
04/23/2008
00:44
Let Go Butters!South ParkS12 E7
Cartman drags a pissed-off Butters to Super Phun Thyme.
04/23/2008
01:42
Dude, Screw This Place!South ParkS12 E7
The fourth graders are unimpressed with Pioneer Village and the horrible Role Playing of its inhabitants.
04/23/2008
01:09
Super Phun Thyme - MontageSouth ParkS12 E7
Cartman enjoys all that Super Phun Thyme has to offer, while Butters wants to leave.
04/23/2008
01:01
Somebody Do Something!South ParkS12 E8
Kyle has a nightmare about the last Indiana Jones movie.
10/08/2008
01:58
I Can't Keep Doing ThisSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman brings his Chinese fears to the Boys, but Kyle has something bigger on his mind.
10/08/2008
01:22
Olympic NightmareSouth ParkS12 E8
The Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China terrorize Cartman.
10/08/2008
00:57
LOOK OUT INDY!South ParkS12 E8
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg ruin Stan's daydream.
10/08/2008