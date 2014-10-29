South America

I Don't Wanna Go To Camp!!

Season 18 E 4 • 10/15/2014

Nathan has some communication problems with his Mom.

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01:41

Behind The BUSH
South AmericaS18 E5

During an interview with Mrs. Tucker, Butters' Dad hijacks the video feed to warn people about drones.
10/29/2014
00:43

Drone Riots
South AmericaS18 E5

After news spreads about the Police's use of excessive force, the town breaks out into full scale drone riots.
10/29/2014
01:08

Drones Are...Spooky?
South AmericaS18 E5

Butters' Dad shares his growing concerns about the drone hobby with Randy.
10/29/2014
00:51

Earn Your Handicap
South AmericaS18 E4

Butters' Dad joins the new fleet of Handicar drivers.
10/15/2014
01:56

Full Metal Bush
South AmericaS18 E5

Cartman breaks his silence about Craig's Mom's bush, and Butters confronts him after everyone at school finds out about it.
10/29/2014
01:32

Giggling Gulch
South AmericaS18 E4

The Wacky Races get started, and Nathan reveals his plan to sabotage Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:01

Hypocrite Dick Spy
South AmericaS18 E5

With the Neighborhood Watch in full effect, Kyle blames Cartman for the influx of drones.
10/29/2014
01:02

I Don't Wanna Go To Camp!!
South AmericaS18 E4

Nathan has some communication problems with his Mom.
10/15/2014
01:11

I'm So Bored
South AmericaS18 E5

Cartman discovers Butter's dad has a drone.
10/29/2014
01:16

It Flies By Itself
South AmericaS18 E5

After it's "eerie behavior", Butters' Dad tries to return his drone.
10/29/2014
01:48

It's Just So Damn Handy!
South AmericaS18 E4

After unveiling the new Tesla D, Elon Musk discusses his concerns about the growing threat of Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:35

Kill the Snake
South AmericaS18 E4

The cab drivers assemble to discuss what to do about Handicar, while Nathan and Mimsy offer up a solution.
10/15/2014
02:02

Kiss Your Business Goodbye
South AmericaS18 E4

Nathan plots to take down Handicar from the inside, by sexually harassing customers.
10/15/2014
01:17

Mathew McConaughey is a Handicar Driver
South AmericaS18 E4

The townspeople panic to stockpile cereal. Meanwhile, the Handicar drivers all rally behind Timmy.
10/15/2014
01:46

On The Brink of Wacky Races
South AmericaS18 E4

Nathan challenges Timmy to a friendly race. Meanwhile, the news spreads about the return of Wacky Races.
10/15/2014
01:09

Out Of Queefs
South AmericaS18 E4

The Wacky Races continue as the first few cars battle to transport the passenger.
10/15/2014
01:54

Privacy Is Gone
South AmericaS18 E5

Craig's parents go to the police to try and get help. Meanwhile, Butters confronts Cartman about continuing to exploit Craig's mom.
10/29/2014
01:28

Psyched for Summer Camp?!
South AmericaS18 E4

Counselor Steve goes over the fundraising totals for the Summer Camp Charity Drive.
10/15/2014
01:31

We Got A MESSAGE For Ya!
South AmericaS18 E4

The Cab Drivers try to send Timmy a "message"... but it doesn't work.
10/15/2014
01:14

We've Got Full Bush!
South AmericaS18 E5

Cartman, Butters and Kenny take the drone for a spin through the neighborhood.
10/29/2014
01:12

You Got A Problem, Stotch?!
South AmericaS18 E5

Craig's Dad angrily confronts Butters' Dad about the drone spying on his wife.
10/29/2014