South America

What’s Your Problem?

Season 23 E 5 • 10/31/2019

Randy and Shelley discuss her marijuana problem.

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00:59

A Cow Circus
South AmericaS23 E4

With cows no longer useful in South Park, one of the local ranchers confronts Randy.
10/17/2019
02:48

Archaeologist Butters
South AmericaS23 E5

Randy and Shelley try to enjoy a father-daughter day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Meanwhile, Archeologist Butters finds the final stamp at the Ancient Egypt exhibit, but it comes at a cost.
10/31/2019
00:28

Halloween Special Intro
South AmericaS23 E5

It's the all-new into for Tegridy Farms Halloween Special - Brought to you by Tegridy Weed.
10/31/2019
00:23

I Have Problems
South AmericaS23 E5

While they spend Halloween night in jail, Butters complains to Shelley about the Mummy.
10/31/2019
01:18

Incredible Beef Tacos
South AmericaS23 E4

The entire school holds its' breath as Cartman returns from the hospital to try the new lunch menu item - Incredible Meat.
10/17/2019
01:15

Incredibly City Mongolian Beef
South AmericaS23 E4

The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
10/17/2019
00:53

It's a Halloween Miracle
South AmericaS23 E5

As Randy broods about his problems with his daughter, Towelie discovers there may be a way to save the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
01:54

It's a Nightmare
South AmericaS23 E5

Randy, at his wits end, takes his daughter to the police station and tells them all about her marijuana problem. Shelley, as part of her punishment, is forced to spend the night in jail.
10/31/2019
01:00

It's a Tegridy Burger
South AmericaS23 E4

Randy and Towelie test their new plant-based burger recipe on Gerald.
10/17/2019
00:57

Mummy's Can Smell Fun
South AmericaS23 E5

Butters tries to talk to the guys about his situation, but as he starts to have a good time, the Mummy shows up.
10/31/2019
01:29

People Eat Crappy Food
South AmericaS23 E4

The Goo Man explains most of his plans to Butters and Cartman.
10/17/2019
01:19

People Pay For This?
South AmericaS23 E4

Randy tastes his first plant-based burger and it gives him an amazing new business idea.
10/17/2019
00:27

Shelley's Brew
South AmericaS23 E5

Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
01:55

Smoke Weed All Day
South AmericaS23 E5

Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
00:57

There's Something Wrong With the Special
South AmericaS23 E5

As the Halloween Special party gets into full swing, Randy and Towelie are attacked by nightmares.
10/31/2019
01:32

We Gotta Kill All These Cows
South AmericaS23 E4

After getting really, really high, Randy and Towelie deal with their cow problem.
10/17/2019
00:41

We're Here For the Halloween Special
South AmericaS23 E5

As the Halloween Special Begins, Towelie makes a startling discovery.
10/31/2019
00:17

What’s Your Problem?
South AmericaS23 E5

Randy and Shelley discuss her marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
00:49

You Can't Sell Hamburgers Here
South AmericaS23 E4

Randy and Towelie start selling their new plant-based burgers right outside the local Burger King.
10/17/2019
01:24

Young Voices Matter
South AmericaS23 E4

Wendy makes an impassioned speech about saving the planet. Meanwhile, Cartman suffers a second heart attack.
10/17/2019
00:58

Your Lunch Dances Aren't the Same
South AmericaS23 E4

Felling guilty, Butters comes clean, to Cartman, about the new school lunch ingredients.
10/17/2019