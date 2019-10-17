South America

Your Lunch Dances Aren't the Same

Season 23 E 4 • 10/17/2019

Felling guilty, Butters comes clean, to Cartman, about the new school lunch ingredients.

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00:59

A Cow Circus
South AmericaS23 E4

With cows no longer useful in South Park, one of the local ranchers confronts Randy.
10/17/2019
02:48

Archaeologist Butters
South AmericaS23 E5

Randy and Shelley try to enjoy a father-daughter day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Meanwhile, Archeologist Butters finds the final stamp at the Ancient Egypt exhibit, but it comes at a cost.
10/31/2019
01:09

Being Healthy and Ethical
South AmericaS23 E4

On the verge of success, Randy, Towelie and the Tegridy Burger empire suffer a humiliating public relations nightmare.
10/17/2019
00:28

Halloween Special Intro
South AmericaS23 E5

It's the all-new into for Tegridy Farms Halloween Special - Brought to you by Tegridy Weed.
10/31/2019
01:01

I Want Vegan Food
South AmericaS23 E4

After returning from the hospital, Cartman gets into another argument with the girls about healthy lunches.
10/17/2019
01:18

Incredible Beef Tacos
South AmericaS23 E4

The entire school holds its' breath as Cartman returns from the hospital to try the new lunch menu item - Incredible Meat.
10/17/2019
01:15

Incredibly City Mongolian Beef
South AmericaS23 E4

The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
10/17/2019
00:53

It's a Halloween Miracle
South AmericaS23 E5

As Randy broods about his problems with his daughter, Towelie discovers there may be a way to save the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
01:00

It's a Tegridy Burger
South AmericaS23 E4

Randy and Towelie test their new plant-based burger recipe on Gerald.
10/17/2019
00:57

Mummy's Can Smell Fun
South AmericaS23 E5

Butters tries to talk to the guys about his situation, but as he starts to have a good time, the Mummy shows up.
10/31/2019
01:29

People Eat Crappy Food
South AmericaS23 E4

The Goo Man explains most of his plans to Butters and Cartman.
10/17/2019
01:19

People Pay For This?
South AmericaS23 E4

Randy tastes his first plant-based burger and it gives him an amazing new business idea.
10/17/2019
01:21

Processed Crap That Comes in a Box
South AmericaS23 E4

Cartman surprises the entire school when he admits that he likes the new lunch menu items.
10/17/2019
00:27

Shelley's Brew
South AmericaS23 E5

Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
01:28

Sloppy Joe Day
South AmericaS23 E4

Cartman and Butters are horrified to find that Sloppy Joe Day at school has been replaced by healthier food options. After a fierce argument, Cartman has a heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:55

Smoke Weed All Day
South AmericaS23 E5

Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
01:32

We Gotta Kill All These Cows
South AmericaS23 E4

After getting really, really high, Randy and Towelie deal with their cow problem.
10/17/2019
00:17

What’s Your Problem?
South AmericaS23 E5

Randy and Shelley discuss her marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
00:49

You Can't Sell Hamburgers Here
South AmericaS23 E4

Randy and Towelie start selling their new plant-based burgers right outside the local Burger King.
10/17/2019
01:24

Young Voices Matter
South AmericaS23 E4

Wendy makes an impassioned speech about saving the planet. Meanwhile, Cartman suffers a second heart attack.
10/17/2019
00:58

Your Lunch Dances Aren't the Same
South AmericaS23 E4

Felling guilty, Butters comes clean, to Cartman, about the new school lunch ingredients.
10/17/2019