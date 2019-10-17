South America
Incredibly City Mongolian Beef
Season 23 E 4 • 10/17/2019
The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
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Watching
00:59
A Cow CircusSouth AmericaS23 E4
With cows no longer useful in South Park, one of the local ranchers confronts Randy.
10/17/2019
02:48
Archaeologist ButtersSouth AmericaS23 E5
Randy and Shelley try to enjoy a father-daughter day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Meanwhile, Archeologist Butters finds the final stamp at the Ancient Egypt exhibit, but it comes at a cost.
10/31/2019
01:09
Being Healthy and EthicalSouth AmericaS23 E4
On the verge of success, Randy, Towelie and the Tegridy Burger empire suffer a humiliating public relations nightmare.
10/17/2019
00:28
Halloween Special IntroSouth AmericaS23 E5
It's the all-new into for Tegridy Farms Halloween Special - Brought to you by Tegridy Weed.
10/31/2019
01:01
I Want Vegan FoodSouth AmericaS23 E4
After returning from the hospital, Cartman gets into another argument with the girls about healthy lunches.
10/17/2019
01:18
Incredible Beef TacosSouth AmericaS23 E4
The entire school holds its' breath as Cartman returns from the hospital to try the new lunch menu item - Incredible Meat.
10/17/2019
01:15
Incredibly City Mongolian BeefSouth AmericaS23 E4
The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
10/17/2019
00:53
It's a Halloween MiracleSouth AmericaS23 E5
As Randy broods about his problems with his daughter, Towelie discovers there may be a way to save the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
01:54
It's a NightmareSouth AmericaS23 E5
Randy, at his wits end, takes his daughter to the police station and tells them all about her marijuana problem. Shelley, as part of her punishment, is forced to spend the night in jail.
10/31/2019
01:00
It's a Tegridy BurgerSouth AmericaS23 E4
Randy and Towelie test their new plant-based burger recipe on Gerald.
10/17/2019
00:57
Mummy's Can Smell FunSouth AmericaS23 E5
Butters tries to talk to the guys about his situation, but as he starts to have a good time, the Mummy shows up.
10/31/2019
01:29
People Eat Crappy FoodSouth AmericaS23 E4
The Goo Man explains most of his plans to Butters and Cartman.
10/17/2019
01:19
People Pay For This?South AmericaS23 E4
Randy tastes his first plant-based burger and it gives him an amazing new business idea.
10/17/2019
00:27
Shelley's BrewSouth AmericaS23 E5
Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
01:55
Smoke Weed All DaySouth AmericaS23 E5
Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
01:32
We Gotta Kill All These CowsSouth AmericaS23 E4
After getting really, really high, Randy and Towelie deal with their cow problem.
10/17/2019
00:41
We're Here For the Halloween SpecialSouth AmericaS23 E5
As the Halloween Special Begins, Towelie makes a startling discovery.
10/31/2019
00:17
What’s Your Problem?South AmericaS23 E5
Randy and Shelley discuss her marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
00:49
You Can't Sell Hamburgers HereSouth AmericaS23 E4
Randy and Towelie start selling their new plant-based burgers right outside the local Burger King.
10/17/2019
01:24
Young Voices MatterSouth AmericaS23 E4
Wendy makes an impassioned speech about saving the planet. Meanwhile, Cartman suffers a second heart attack.
10/17/2019