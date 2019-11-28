South America
Half of Our Cells Aren't Human
Season 23 E 8 • 11/28/2019
After a nightmare he can't explain, Kyle tries to get help from Cartman, Stan and Kenny.
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01:02
A Common Household Turkey BasterSouth AmericaS23 E8
A C. Diff epidemic sweeps through South Park and there isn't enough healthy feces to save everyone.
11/28/2019
00:55
A Lot of People Want Things From Tom BradySouth AmericaS23 E8
Stan, Cartman convince Kenny to pose as a sick child as they try to get close enough to steal Tom Brady's poop.
11/28/2019
01:06
Bugbears Don't Have BallsSouth AmericaS23 E7
The Dice Studz Gamers Club newest members do not receive a warm welcome.
11/14/2019
01:25
Can We Have Some of Your Poop?South AmericaS23 E8
The girls invite Sheila out for lunch to learn more about her fecal transplant and ask her for some poop.
11/28/2019
02:02
Half of Our Cells Aren't HumanSouth AmericaS23 E8
After a nightmare he can't explain, Kyle tries to get help from Cartman, Stan and Kenny.
11/28/2019
01:13
I Did It Myself… With a Turkey BasterSouth AmericaS23 E8
After getting her own fecal transplant Harriet Biggle struts her stuff o the Streets of South Park
11/28/2019
01:22
It's Not So EasySouth AmericaS23 E7
PC Principal attacks Heather Swanson on National TV.
11/14/2019
00:47
Love Advice From CartmanSouth AmericaS23 E9
Scott turns to Cartman for advice about girls, but Cartman doesn’t believe in happily ever after.
12/05/2019
01:10
Mr. Brady Is Using the BathroomSouth AmericaS23 E8
Stan, Cartman and Kenny arrive at Tom Brady's house
11/28/2019
01:14
No Gray Area on InclusionSouth AmericaS23 E7
After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019
00:29
One For the LadiesSouth AmericaS23 E8
It's an all-new intro for the reality show "One For the Ladies."
11/28/2019
01:06
One Too Many for the LadiesSouth AmericaS23 E8
Armed with Tom Brady's poop, Kyle and the boys return to South Park with the cure to the C. Diff epidemic.
11/28/2019
03:26
People Don't Look Up To LosersSouth AmericaS23 E7
After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.
11/14/2019
01:37
Please Can We Get Disney+South AmericaS23 E9
Scott asks his dad if they can get the latest streaming service.
12/05/2019
01:55
Please Can We Have Your PoopSouth AmericaS23 E8
Mr. Mackey enlists the boys' help to get the most sought after microbiome in the universe.
11/28/2019
00:34
She Must Poop Two PoundersSouth AmericaS23 E8
Cartman, Stan and Kenny are out to collect some fecal matter from Sheila.
11/28/2019
00:38
Sheila Gets SickSouth AmericaS23 E8
While addressing the women of South Park, about equal treatment for women, Sheila has a sudden onset of explosive diarrhea.
11/28/2019
01:54
So Much SpiceSouth AmericaS23 E8
Led by the power of his microbiome, Kyle finds enough of Tom Brady's poop to save the town, and the universe.
11/28/2019
01:35
You and Your MicrobiomeSouth AmericaS23 E8
Kyle watches an informational video about the human microbiome.
11/28/2019
01:20
You Tainted Your PooSouth AmericaS23 E8
Harriet, Linda and Laura all have devastating reactions after their DIY fecal transplants.
11/28/2019