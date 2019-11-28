South America
You Tainted Your Poo
Season 23 E 8 • 11/28/2019
Harriet, Linda and Laura all have devastating reactions after their DIY fecal transplants.
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01:02
A Common Household Turkey BasterSouth AmericaS23 E8
A C. Diff epidemic sweeps through South Park and there isn't enough healthy feces to save everyone.
11/28/2019
00:55
A Lot of People Want Things From Tom BradySouth AmericaS23 E8
Stan, Cartman convince Kenny to pose as a sick child as they try to get close enough to steal Tom Brady's poop.
11/28/2019
01:47
Cable-Company FastSouth AmericaS23 E9
Scott's Dad, a cable company repairman, gets a call to help the Stotch's with their cable. He gets there as quickly as possible… for a repairman.
12/05/2019
01:25
Can We Have Some of Your Poop?South AmericaS23 E8
The girls invite Sheila out for lunch to learn more about her fecal transplant and ask her for some poop.
11/28/2019
02:02
Half of Our Cells Aren't HumanSouth AmericaS23 E8
After a nightmare he can't explain, Kyle tries to get help from Cartman, Stan and Kenny.
11/28/2019
01:13
I Did It Myself… With a Turkey BasterSouth AmericaS23 E8
After getting her own fecal transplant Harriet Biggle struts her stuff o the Streets of South Park
11/28/2019
02:11
I Have DiabetesSouth AmericaS23 E9
Scott finally gets up the nerve to go and talk to Sophie.
12/05/2019
00:47
Love Advice From CartmanSouth AmericaS23 E9
Scott turns to Cartman for advice about girls, but Cartman doesn’t believe in happily ever after.
12/05/2019
01:10
Mr. Brady Is Using the BathroomSouth AmericaS23 E8
Stan, Cartman and Kenny arrive at Tom Brady's house
11/28/2019
00:29
One For the LadiesSouth AmericaS23 E8
It's an all-new intro for the reality show "One For the Ladies."
11/28/2019
01:06
One Too Many for the LadiesSouth AmericaS23 E8
Armed with Tom Brady's poop, Kyle and the boys return to South Park with the cure to the C. Diff epidemic.
11/28/2019
01:37
Please Can We Get Disney+South AmericaS23 E9
Scott asks his dad if they can get the latest streaming service.
12/05/2019
01:55
Please Can We Have Your PoopSouth AmericaS23 E8
Mr. Mackey enlists the boys' help to get the most sought after microbiome in the universe.
11/28/2019
00:34
She Must Poop Two PoundersSouth AmericaS23 E8
Cartman, Stan and Kenny are out to collect some fecal matter from Sheila.
11/28/2019
00:38
Sheila Gets SickSouth AmericaS23 E8
While addressing the women of South Park, about equal treatment for women, Sheila has a sudden onset of explosive diarrhea.
11/28/2019
01:54
So Much SpiceSouth AmericaS23 E8
Led by the power of his microbiome, Kyle finds enough of Tom Brady's poop to save the town, and the universe.
11/28/2019
02:00
Some STIFF CompetitionSouth AmericaS23 E9
Scott is smitten when he learns that Sophie Gray, the new 4th grader, has diabetes. Unfortunately he's not the only boy who is infatuated with the new girl in school.
12/05/2019
01:33
WE Are Cable Repair MenSouth AmericaS23 E9
Clark and the rest of the cable repairmen plot to bring down all the streaming services, but get sidetracked in executing their plan.
12/05/2019
01:35
You and Your MicrobiomeSouth AmericaS23 E8
Kyle watches an informational video about the human microbiome.
11/28/2019
01:20
You Tainted Your PooSouth AmericaS23 E8
Harriet, Linda and Laura all have devastating reactions after their DIY fecal transplants.
11/28/2019