South America

People Don't Look Up To Losers

Season 23 E 7 • 11/14/2019

After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.

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01:25

Boys and Girls Are Different
South AmericaS23 E7

Cartman, Butters and Scott go to Washington, DC to plead their case for separate board game clubs for boys and girls.
11/14/2019
01:06

Bugbears Don't Have Balls
South AmericaS23 E7

The Dice Studz Gamers Club newest members do not receive a warm welcome.
11/14/2019
01:25

Can We Have Some of Your Poop?
South AmericaS23 E8

The girls invite Sheila out for lunch to learn more about her fecal transplant and ask her for some poop.
11/28/2019
00:16

Dice Studz Gamers Club
South AmericaS23 E7

Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
02:51

Go Strong Woman, Go
South AmericaS23 E7

As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
11/13/2019
02:02

Half of Our Cells Aren't Human
South AmericaS23 E8

After a nightmare he can't explain, Kyle tries to get help from Cartman, Stan and Kenny.
11/28/2019
01:13

I Did It Myself… With a Turkey Baster
South AmericaS23 E8

After getting her own fecal transplant Harriet Biggle struts her stuff o the Streets of South Park
11/28/2019
01:22

It's Not So Easy
South AmericaS23 E7

PC Principal attacks Heather Swanson on National TV.
11/14/2019
00:59

Let's Hear It For Strong Woman
South AmericaS23 E7

On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019
00:46

Mulan Doesn't Address Trans Issues
South AmericaS23 E7

Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
01:14

No Gray Area on Inclusion
South AmericaS23 E7

After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019
00:29

One For the Ladies
South AmericaS23 E8

It's an all-new intro for the reality show "One For the Ladies."
11/28/2019
03:26

People Don't Look Up To Losers
South AmericaS23 E7

After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.
11/14/2019
01:55

Please Can We Have Your Poop
South AmericaS23 E8

Mr. Mackey enlists the boys' help to get the most sought after microbiome in the universe.
11/28/2019
01:38

SHE Is My Ex-Boyfriend
South AmericaS23 E7

Strong Woman reveals how she knows Heather Swanson.
11/14/2019
00:34

She Must Poop Two Pounders
South AmericaS23 E8

Cartman, Stan and Kenny are out to collect some fecal matter from Sheila.
11/28/2019
00:38

Sheila Gets Sick
South AmericaS23 E8

While addressing the women of South Park, about equal treatment for women, Sheila has a sudden onset of explosive diarrhea.
11/28/2019
00:21

So… Second Place
South AmericaS23 E7

Strong Woman and PC Principal try to come to terms with her second place finish.
11/14/2019
00:46

We Just Watched the Tutorial for That
South AmericaS23 E7

Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
11/14/2019
01:35

You and Your Microbiome
South AmericaS23 E8

Kyle watches an informational video about the human microbiome.
11/28/2019
02:03

Your Mom Has C Diff
South AmericaS23 E8

When Kyle and Ike learn about the procedure that can save their mom they swear to never let anyone else find out. Meanwhile, Sheila is so excited she tells everyone about her fecal transplant.
11/28/2019