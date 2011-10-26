South Park

You're All A Bunch of Fat Pigs

Season 15 E 12 • 11/02/2011

The school hears the results of the Presidential Fitness Test.

Put That Heart to Work
South ParkS15 E11

Rehearsals are held for Randy's new musical.
10/26/2011
02:04

Hummer At Halftime
South ParkS15 E11

Rehearsals continue as Randy meets with the biggest names in Broadway.
10/26/2011
01:20

Taking Chances
South ParkS15 E11

Randy receives a Bro Down challenge, while Larry and Shelley's relationship blossoms.
10/26/2011
01:19

BRO DOWN
South ParkS15 E11

Randy survives the challenge and gets initiated into Bro-dway.
10/26/2011
00:45

Just Gonna Wait Up
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon informs of Randy about Shelley's date.
10/26/2011
01:28

It's Called Subtext
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon learns the truth about Broadway shows.
10/26/2011
01:45

Put An End To Broadway
South ParkS15 E11

Shelley and Larry's date gets a surprise visit from Spider-man.
10/26/2011
01:47

A Woman's Mouth is Sacred!
South ParkS15 E11

Randy tries to apologize and make amends for his actions.
10/26/2011
01:31

Sit Down, Mother
South ParkS15 E12

A tea party is held to get to the bottom of Clyde Frog's murder.
11/02/2011
02:14

Goodbye, Polly Prissypants
South ParkS15 E12

Cartman is forced to make a difficult decision, while the 99% protest finally unravels.
11/02/2011
01:15

02:10

Here Because of YOU!
South ParkS15 E12

The 4th graders blame Cartman for their fitness results, but he's comforted by his stuffed animals.
11/02/2011
01:19

Occupying the Cafeteria
South ParkS15 E12

Cartman accuses the school of rallying against him.
11/02/2011
00:51

Fattie Boom Ballatie Class
South ParkS15 E12

Butters and Jimmy stand up for the 99%.
11/02/2011
01:19

They Took Clyde Frog!
South ParkS15 E12

Cartman comes home and makes a horrifying discovery.
11/02/2011
02:10

A Funeral For Clyde Frog
South ParkS15 E12

Cartman holds a service for Clyde Frog, while the 99%'ers hold a rally of their own.
11/02/2011
01:59

Stay Cooooool.....
South ParkS15 E12

The 99% rally gets out of hand, while Peter Panda meets an unfortunate fate.
11/02/2011
01:04

WE ARE THE 99%!!
South ParkS15 E12

Michael Moore joins the protesters, while the boys try to get to the bottom of Cartman's troubles.
11/02/2011
01:22

Occupy The Restroom
South ParkS15 E12

Cartman retreats to a safe haven. Meanwhile, Butters forms his own movement.
11/02/2011
01:22

I'm Here to Help You!
South ParkS15 E12

Kyle and the boys try to warn Cartman about the lurking danger.
11/02/2011
00:52

Class Warfare
South ParkS15 E12

The 83% takes on the 99%.
11/02/2011