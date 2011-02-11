South Park
Occupy The Restroom
Season 15 E 12 • 11/02/2011
Cartman retreats to a safe haven. Meanwhile, Butters forms his own movement.
01:31
Sit Down, MotherSouth ParkS15 E12
A tea party is held to get to the bottom of Clyde Frog's murder.
11/02/2011
02:14
Goodbye, Polly PrissypantsSouth ParkS15 E12
Cartman is forced to make a difficult decision, while the 99% protest finally unravels.
11/02/2011
01:15
You're All A Bunch of Fat PigsSouth ParkS15 E12
The school hears the results of the Presidential Fitness Test.
11/02/2011
02:10
Here Because of YOU!South ParkS15 E12
The 4th graders blame Cartman for their fitness results, but he's comforted by his stuffed animals.
11/02/2011
01:19
Occupying the CafeteriaSouth ParkS15 E12
Cartman accuses the school of rallying against him.
11/02/2011
01:19
They Took Clyde Frog!South ParkS15 E12
Cartman comes home and makes a horrifying discovery.
11/02/2011
02:10
A Funeral For Clyde FrogSouth ParkS15 E12
Cartman holds a service for Clyde Frog, while the 99%'ers hold a rally of their own.
11/02/2011
01:59
Stay Cooooool.....South ParkS15 E12
The 99% rally gets out of hand, while Peter Panda meets an unfortunate fate.
11/02/2011
01:04
WE ARE THE 99%!!South ParkS15 E12
Michael Moore joins the protesters, while the boys try to get to the bottom of Cartman's troubles.
11/02/2011
01:22
Occupy The RestroomSouth ParkS15 E12
11/02/2011
01:22
I'm Here to Help You!South ParkS15 E12
Kyle and the boys try to warn Cartman about the lurking danger.
11/02/2011
01:33
WHY DID YOU DO THIS?!?!South ParkS15 E12
Cartman finally learns the true identity of the murderer.
11/02/2011
01:46
Professor of Thanksgiving, Ph.D.South ParkS15 E13
After the boys appear on The History Channel, they have to face the consequences.
11/09/2011
00:45
Where Are You, Miles Standish?South ParkS15 E13
Tensions rise between the Pilgrims and Indians.
11/09/2011
01:23
A Real, Live Native AmericanSouth ParkS15 E13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the class gets a special guest lecturer.
11/09/2011
01:25
Thank You, Kyle of DeVrySouth ParkS15 E13
Kyle finally gets Natalie Portman to open her wormhole.
11/09/2011
01:55
It's a Pilgrim, Sir!South ParkS15 E13
The History Channel dives deeper into the roots of Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46
Ancient Alien Thanksgiving?!?South ParkS15 E13
The boys learn some interesting things about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011