Here Because of YOU!

Season 15 E 12 • 11/02/2011

The 4th graders blame Cartman for their fitness results, but he's comforted by his stuffed animals.

01:00

45 Minutes, Nonstop
South ParkS15 E11

Randy's coworkers teach him about the benefits of Broadway musicals.
10/26/2011
00:46

Felt Like a Dream, Bro
South ParkS15 E11

The guys talk about the lack of culture in South Park.
10/26/2011
01:03

Feegan the Vegan
South ParkS15 E11

Randy gossips with the guys, while the boys try to get through swim practice.
10/26/2011
01:24

Not the Feegans!!
South ParkS15 E11

Randy plans a trip to New York for the weekend and dumps his kids with the Feegans.
10/26/2011
01:11

Man Time
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon and Randy enjoy their trip to Broadway.
10/26/2011
02:04

Hummer At Halftime
South ParkS15 E11

Rehearsals continue as Randy meets with the biggest names in Broadway.
10/26/2011
01:19

BRO DOWN
South ParkS15 E11

Randy survives the challenge and gets initiated into Bro-dway.
10/26/2011
00:45

Just Gonna Wait Up
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon informs of Randy about Shelley's date.
10/26/2011
01:28

It's Called Subtext
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon learns the truth about Broadway shows.
10/26/2011
02:14

Goodbye, Polly Prissypants
South ParkS15 E12

Cartman is forced to make a difficult decision, while the 99% protest finally unravels.
11/02/2011
02:10

00:51

Fattie Boom Ballatie Class
South ParkS15 E12

Butters and Jimmy stand up for the 99%.
11/02/2011
02:10

A Funeral For Clyde Frog
South ParkS15 E12

Cartman holds a service for Clyde Frog, while the 99%'ers hold a rally of their own.
11/02/2011
01:22

I'm Here to Help You!
South ParkS15 E12

Kyle and the boys try to warn Cartman about the lurking danger.
11/02/2011
00:52

Class Warfare
South ParkS15 E12

The 83% takes on the 99%.
11/02/2011
01:55

It's a Pilgrim, Sir!
South ParkS15 E13

The History Channel dives deeper into the roots of Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46

Ancient Alien Thanksgiving?!?
South ParkS15 E13

The boys learn some interesting things about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:22

HOW NOW INDIAN?!!?
South ParkS15 E13

Miles Standish appeals to the boys for help.
11/09/2011
01:26

Cartman's Mom is So Poor...
South ParkS15 E14

Cartman discovers the horrifying truth about South Park's new poor kid.
11/16/2011
01:00

Karen's Guardian Angel
South ParkS15 E14

Mysterion drops by the foster home to offer words of encouragement.
11/16/2011
01:22

Greeley Elementary
South ParkS15 E14

Kenny shows Cartman around their new school.
11/16/2011