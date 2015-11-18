South Park
Does She Know?
Season 19 E 8 • 11/18/2015
Jimmy and Leslie have a revealing conversation. Meanwhile PC Principal comes to terms with some new information and Garrison and Principal Victoria decide to return to South Park.
01:23
It’s Not a News Story!?South ParkS19 E8
Stephen falls down the rabbit hole of on-line ads and sponsored content.
11/18/2015
02:07
I’m Not Confused At AllSouth ParkS19 E8
PC Principal enlists Nathan to help Jimmy understand why the “R” word is a no-no word.
11/18/2015
01:10
Principal Victoria ReturnsSouth ParkS19 E8
After a Presidential Debate, Mr. Garrison and Caitlyn Jenner get an ominous visit from Principal Victoria.
11/18/2015
01:13
Would That Be Acceptable?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy makes a startling discovery while attending a special event at the PC Delta house.
11/18/2015
00:57
We’re Being VictimizedSouth ParkS19 E8
After the party at PC Delta, Jimmy reveals what “PC” really stands for.
11/18/2015
01:42
26 Million DollarsSouth ParkS19 E8
An on-line ad company tries to convince Jimmy to change his mind about sponsored content.
11/18/2015
01:07
You Know How College Kids AreSouth ParkS19 E8
After reading Jimmy’s article in Super School News, Sharon confronts Randy about PC Delta.
11/18/2015
01:26
Worse than Ninjas?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy and Barbrady are told the truth about the new enemy of humanity.
11/18/2015
01:12
In Their Safe SpaceSouth ParkS19 E8
PC Principal and his PC Delta Bros realize they are being marginalized and their tolerant views distorted.
11/18/2015
01:57
Are You Special Too?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy and Leslie speak for the first time and PC Principal makes a big change at Super School News.
11/18/2015
01:14
01:29
Where’s PC PrincipalSouth ParkS19 E9
Kyle gets called to the Principal’s office and learns that Jimmy and Leslie are missing.
12/02/2015
01:18
Ridding the World of AdsSouth ParkS19 E9
Jimmy explains how advertising evolved into “Sponsored Content”.
12/02/2015
01:12
You Have to Pay For Parking Now!South ParkS19 E9
Randy breaks the news to Sharon that, because of the gentrification in town, they can’t afford to live in South Park.
12/02/2015
01:19
What Have They Done!South ParkS19 E9
Garrison and Principal Victoria return to a South Park they don’t recognize.
12/02/2015
01:13
All Ads LieSouth ParkS19 E9
After talking to Leslie again, Jimmy begins to think that ads may not all be bad.
12/02/2015
01:31
Ice Cream and GuitarsSouth ParkS19 E9
The boys go online to search for any information about where Jimmy may have gone, but get distracted by “ads”.
12/02/2015
01:21
A Nutty FinishSouth ParkS19 E9
At Skeeter’s Wine Bar, Randy tries to warn everyone what he’s finally realized about gentrification. After leaving the bar, Randy runs into Garrison and Caitlyn.
12/02/2015
01:15
Leslie’s ConfessionSouth ParkS19 E9
While the newsmen are distracted by an online ad, Leslie opens up to Jimmy and begs him for help.
12/02/2015
00:48
Shoes and Chicken NuggetsSouth ParkS19 E9
Once again the boys are distracted by online ads and end up shopping instead of looking for Jimmy.
12/02/2015