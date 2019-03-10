South America
All Hail Tegridy Weed
Season 23 E 2 • 10/03/2019
Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
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Watching
01:30
A Commitment to a Three Act StructureSouth AmericaS23 E2
Stan, Butters, Kenny and Jimmy begin work on the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
01:13
A Hog TornadoSouth AmericaS23 E3
Stephen and the other parents confront Big Mesquite Murph after another failed attempt to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
00:44
All Hail Tegridy WeedSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
10/03/2019
02:16
Boo-Boo PresentSouth AmericaS23 E3
After Cartman proves too much for them to handle, the parents of South Park realize they need to bring in an expert to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:30
CDC Child Immunization ChallengeSouth AmericaS23 E3
While Cartman watches helplessly, Big Mesquite Murph, and the best wranglers from Wichita, stage a big event to vaccinate all the South Park, who have not been immunized.
10/10/2019
01:24
Crimson DawnSouth AmericaS23 E2
Stan's new band, Crimson Dawn makes it debut at South Park's Autumn Fest.
10/03/2019
01:21
Do You Have Any Honey?South AmericaS23 E2
While working hard labor, in China, Randy meets a fellow inmate.
10/03/2019
00:32
Drum Up a Little BusinessSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy heads for China to create more opportunities for Tegridy.
10/03/2019
01:36
Goodbye MotherSouth AmericaS23 E3
Cartman kicks his mom out of the house after she tries to force vaccinations on him. After she's gone, he faces a much bigger problem.
10/10/2019
01:03
Happy 300South AmericaS23 E3
The Marsh family and Tegridy Farms celebrate a milestone, but not everyone is as happy as Randy.
10/10/2019
01:20
Healthy CompetitionSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.
10/03/2019
00:45
Here Are Some BeadsSouth AmericaS23 E3
Randy throws a one-man parade to share the big Tegridy Farms news with the town.
10/10/2019
01:16
I Hate MarijuanaSouth AmericaS23 E3
Sharon finally loses it with Randy. Especially with how he runs the farm and his collaboration with China.
10/10/2019
01:04
I'm a Consciousness ObjectorSouth AmericaS23 E3
Cartman finds a loophole that lets him avoid getting his vaccinations and go back to school.
10/10/2019
00:59
It's a Free CountrySouth AmericaS23 E2
The Chinese censors shut down production on the Crimson Dawn biopic until Stan rewrites the script.
10/03/2019
00:57
It's a Real ThingSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy and Mr. Mouse try to make a deal with China, but there's still one issue to be worked out.
10/03/2019
01:41
It's Not Safe for Our KidsSouth AmericaS23 E3
All the families in South Park get together to debate the importance of vaccinations in their community.
10/10/2019
02:18
Just a Little PrickSouth AmericaS23 E3
Cartman absolutely refuses to get his vaccination.
10/10/2019
00:52
Liver TransplantSouth AmericaS23 E2
While filming the first scenes of their Biopic, the boys realize that Chinese sensors are having a huge impact on their story.
10/03/2019