South America
Boo-Boo Present
Season 23 E 3 • 10/10/2019
After Cartman proves too much for them to handle, the parents of South Park realize they need to bring in an expert to get Cartman vaccinated.
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01:13
A Hog TornadoSouth AmericaS23 E3
Stephen and the other parents confront Big Mesquite Murph after another failed attempt to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
00:44
All Hail Tegridy WeedSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
10/03/2019
02:16
Boo-Boo PresentSouth AmericaS23 E3
After Cartman proves too much for them to handle, the parents of South Park realize they need to bring in an expert to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
00:56
Bringing Immunity to Your CommunitySouth AmericaS23 E3
As the main event at Voices for Vaccines Round-Up, Cartman tries his best to not get vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:30
CDC Child Immunization ChallengeSouth AmericaS23 E3
While Cartman watches helplessly, Big Mesquite Murph, and the best wranglers from Wichita, stage a big event to vaccinate all the South Park, who have not been immunized.
10/10/2019
01:36
Goodbye MotherSouth AmericaS23 E3
Cartman kicks his mom out of the house after she tries to force vaccinations on him. After she's gone, he faces a much bigger problem.
10/10/2019
01:03
Happy 300South AmericaS23 E3
The Marsh family and Tegridy Farms celebrate a milestone, but not everyone is as happy as Randy.
10/10/2019
00:45
Here Are Some BeadsSouth AmericaS23 E3
Randy throws a one-man parade to share the big Tegridy Farms news with the town.
10/10/2019
00:17
How Do We Sell More WeedSouth AmericaS23 E4
Randy sits the family down to talk about the family business.
10/17/2019
01:16
I Hate MarijuanaSouth AmericaS23 E3
Sharon finally loses it with Randy. Especially with how he runs the farm and his collaboration with China.
10/10/2019
01:04
I'm a Consciousness ObjectorSouth AmericaS23 E3
Cartman finds a loophole that lets him avoid getting his vaccinations and go back to school.
10/10/2019
00:59
It's a Free CountrySouth AmericaS23 E2
The Chinese censors shut down production on the Crimson Dawn biopic until Stan rewrites the script.
10/03/2019
00:57
It's a Real ThingSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy and Mr. Mouse try to make a deal with China, but there's still one issue to be worked out.
10/03/2019
01:41
It's Not Safe for Our KidsSouth AmericaS23 E3
All the families in South Park get together to debate the importance of vaccinations in their community.
10/10/2019
02:18
Just a Little PrickSouth AmericaS23 E3
Cartman absolutely refuses to get his vaccination.
10/10/2019
01:56
Leave My Son AloneSouth AmericaS23 E3
Liane arrives at the Voices for Vaccines Round-Up just in time to help her son, but not herself - and there are consequences.
10/10/2019
01:13
No More Kissing China's AssSouth AmericaS23 E3
After Randy agrees to a few stipulations and apologizes, Towelie rejoins Tegridy Farms.
10/10/2019
01:04
Nobody UnderstandsSouth AmericaS23 E3
While Randy is stoned and rambling, Liane decides to pick a side on the vaccination issue.
10/10/2019
01:16
Pwned by a TowelSouth AmericaS23 E4
With sales down at Tegridy Farms, Randy calls a family meeting to discuss new ideas to get the business back on track.
10/17/2019