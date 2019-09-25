South America

Healthy Competition

Season 23 E 2 • 10/03/2019

Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.

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01:33

A Big Fatty
South AmericaS23 E1

As the home-grown movement continues, a shadowy figure arises to stop it.
09/25/2019
01:30

A Commitment to a Three Act Structure
South AmericaS23 E2

Stan, Butters, Kenny and Jimmy begin work on the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019
01:23

A Fat Diabetic Bear
South AmericaS23 E2

Mr. Mouse confronts Randy.
10/03/2019
00:44

All Hail Tegridy Weed
South AmericaS23 E2

Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
10/03/2019
00:36

Call Me a Towel
South AmericaS23 E1

Randy develops a new sense of purpose and vows to make Tegridy the biggest weed brand in the country.
09/25/2019
01:18

Come On, China
South AmericaS23 E2

Randy pleads his case in Chinese court.
10/02/2019
01:24

Crimson Dawn
South AmericaS23 E2

Stan's new band, Crimson Dawn makes it debut at South Park's Autumn Fest.
10/03/2019
01:21

Do You Have Any Honey?
South AmericaS23 E2

While working hard labor, in China, Randy meets a fellow inmate.
10/03/2019
00:32

Drum Up a Little Business
South AmericaS23 E2

Randy heads for China to create more opportunities for Tegridy.
10/03/2019
01:03

Happy 300
South AmericaS23 E3

The Marsh family and Tegridy Farms celebrate a milestone, but not everyone is as happy as Randy.
10/10/2019
01:20

Healthy Competition
South AmericaS23 E2

Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.
10/03/2019
01:05

I Didn't Stop to Think
South AmericaS23 E1

Still locked up in the Detention Center, Cartman realizes he may have gone to far and tries to help Kyle.
09/25/2019
00:49

I'll Grow My Own Weed
South AmericaS23 E1

With his Tegridy in question, Randy starts to lose his grip on reality.
09/25/2019
00:59

It's a Free Country
South AmericaS23 E2

The Chinese censors shut down production on the Crimson Dawn biopic until Stan rewrites the script.
10/03/2019
00:57

It's a Hard Knock Life
South AmericaS23 E1

Cartman joins Kyle at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
00:57

It's a Real Thing
South AmericaS23 E2

Randy and Mr. Mouse try to make a deal with China, but there's still one issue to be worked out.
10/03/2019
02:18

Just a Little Prick
South AmericaS23 E3

Cartman absolutely refuses to get his vaccination.
10/10/2019
00:52

Liver Transplant
South AmericaS23 E2

While filming the first scenes of their Biopic, the boys realize that Chinese sensors are having a huge impact on their story.
10/03/2019
00:48

Maybe This IS the Flashback
South AmericaS23 E1

In an effort to stop Mexican Joker, the leaders of the detention center realize they may actually be creating Mexican Joker instead.
09/25/2019
01:10

Oh, Bother
South AmericaS23 E2

Randy takes decisive action to bring Tegridy to China.
10/02/2019
01:23

Write YOUR Story
South AmericaS23 E2

Stan struggles rewriting the script for the Crimson Dawn biopic.
10/03/2019