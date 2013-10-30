South America
I Keep Cutting Myself
Season 17 E 4 • 10/23/2013
The Vamps and the Goths devise a plan to stop the Emo black magic.
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01:56
A Guide to Puberty in CanadaSouth AmericaS17 E5
Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:27
A Nice Whooping CraneSouth AmericaS17 E5
Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
10/30/2013
00:52
Call Me NightPainSouth AmericaS17 E4
Edgar Allan Poe and the gang drive out to Troubled Acres to deal with the Emo problem.
10/23/2013
00:35
Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!South AmericaS17 E5
Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
01:06
DEATH AND DESPAIR!South AmericaS17 E4
Another Goth falls victim to the camp for troubled teens.
10/23/2013
00:35
Douchebag Emo KidsSouth AmericaS17 E4
Henrietta hangs with the Emos, while the Goths are suspicious about what happened to her.
10/23/2013
01:25
Emos are PLANTS?South AmericaS17 E4
The Tall Goth awakes to find himself face to face with a colony of Emos.
10/23/2013
01:31
I Keep Cutting MyselfSouth AmericaS17 E4
The Vamps and the Goths devise a plan to stop the Emo black magic.
10/23/2013
01:47
Intellilink Is Amazing!South AmericaS17 E5
Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013
02:07
Invading Human BodiesSouth AmericaS17 E4
The mission to rescue Tall Goth is cut short by Emo betrayal.
10/23/2013
01:51
My Dark Little PrincessSouth AmericaS17 E4
The Goth Kids' hardcore poetry session is interrupted by Henrietta's parents, who want to change their daughter's behavior.
10/23/2013
01:30
Noooo Waaaay...South AmericaS17 E4
Tall Goth visits Henrietta and confronts her about what happened at Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:49
Not A Baby AnymoreSouth AmericaS17 E5
Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
01:14
Organic Spore In My HeadSouth AmericaS17 E4
After news about the Emo camp, Henrietta can finally be herself again.
10/23/2013
00:55
Promise That You'll Kill MeSouth AmericaS17 E4
Depressed about their missing friends, Hair Flip and Little Goth come up with a plan involving the Vamp Kids.
10/23/2013
01:48
Summoning Edgar Allen PoeSouth AmericaS17 E4
The Vamps and Goths summon the godfather of death and despair to help fight the Emos.
10/23/2013
01:27
The Meeting Of The Vamp KidsSouth AmericaS17 E4
The remaining Goths interrupt the Vamp Kids to share news of the mysterious Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:18
They Made Her EMO!!South AmericaS17 E4
The Goths wait for Henrietta's return from camp...but don't like the person who comes back.
10/23/2013
01:30
What IS The Difference?South AmericaS17 E4
The remaining Goths go to Child Protective Services and explain the difference between Goths and Emos.
10/23/2013