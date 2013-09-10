South America

My Dark Little Princess

Season 17 E 4 • 10/23/2013

The Goth Kids' hardcore poetry session is interrupted by Henrietta's parents, who want to change their daughter's behavior.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:23

Black Or White, It's Alright!
South AmericaS17 E3

Butters and Cartman perform their original rap song at a school assembly.
10/09/2013
02:07

Cartman's Nightmare
South AmericaS17 E3

Cartman dreams that a zombie apocalypse has closed in around his family.
10/09/2013
01:06

DEATH AND DESPAIR!
South AmericaS17 E4

Another Goth falls victim to the camp for troubled teens.
10/23/2013
00:35

Douchebag Emo Kids
South AmericaS17 E4

Henrietta hangs with the Emos, while the Goths are suspicious about what happened to her.
10/23/2013
01:25

Emos are PLANTS?
South AmericaS17 E4

The Tall Goth awakes to find himself face to face with a colony of Emos.
10/23/2013
00:28

Goth Kids' Intro
South AmericaS17 E4

The Goth Kids non-conformist South Park intro.
10/23/2013
01:59

He Was On My Ground
South AmericaS17 E3

Despite the zombie apocalypse being over, Cartman and Tolkien have one final showdown.
10/09/2013
01:16

HERE WE GO AGAIN!
South AmericaS17 E3

Cartman continues to have nightmares in class, leading to another talk with Mr. Mackey and Tolkien.
10/09/2013
01:31

I Keep Cutting Myself
South AmericaS17 E4

The Vamps and the Goths devise a plan to stop the Emo black magic.
10/23/2013
02:03

I Was Not The Bullet
South AmericaS17 E3

Cartman shares his heartfelt poem with Tolkien.
10/09/2013
01:12

I'll Be M'kay
South AmericaS17 E3

Nightmares in class cause Cartman to have a sit down with Mr. Mackey.
10/09/2013
00:39

Let It Go
South AmericaS17 E3

Mr. Mackey has a chat with Tolkien about his behavior.
10/09/2013
01:46

Looking For Patient Zero
South AmericaS17 E3

News of the outbreak spreads as Cartman vows to find Patient Zero.
10/09/2013
01:51

My Dark Little Princess
South AmericaS17 E4

The Goth Kids' hardcore poetry session is interrupted by Henrietta's parents, who want to change their daughter's behavior.
10/23/2013
01:30

Noooo Waaaay...
South AmericaS17 E4

Tall Goth visits Henrietta and confronts her about what happened at Emo camp.
10/23/2013
00:55

Promise That You'll Kill Me
South AmericaS17 E4

Depressed about their missing friends, Hair Flip and Little Goth come up with a plan involving the Vamp Kids.
10/23/2013
01:48

Summoning Edgar Allen Poe
South AmericaS17 E4

The Vamps and Goths summon the godfather of death and despair to help fight the Emos.
10/23/2013
01:27

The Meeting Of The Vamp Kids
South AmericaS17 E4

The remaining Goths interrupt the Vamp Kids to share news of the mysterious Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:18

They Made Her EMO!!
South AmericaS17 E4

The Goths wait for Henrietta's return from camp...but don't like the person who comes back.
10/23/2013
01:30

What IS The Difference?
South AmericaS17 E4

The remaining Goths go to Child Protective Services and explain the difference between Goths and Emos.
10/23/2013
01:51

Yes, I Was Scared!
South AmericaS17 E4

Poe's ghost arrives just in time to reveal the secret behind the Emo plants.
10/23/2013