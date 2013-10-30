South America

Not A Baby Anymore

Season 17 E 5 • 10/30/2013

Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.

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01:56

A Guide to Puberty in Canada
South AmericaS17 E5

Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:27

A Nice Whooping Crane
South AmericaS17 E5

Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
10/30/2013
00:52

Call Me NightPain
South AmericaS17 E4

Edgar Allan Poe and the gang drive out to Troubled Acres to deal with the Emo problem.
10/23/2013
01:32

Canadian Health Care
South AmericaS17 E5

Kyle visits the Canadian Minister of Health to discuss the medication Ike's been given.
10/30/2013
01:41

Clean Up Pat's Mess
South AmericaS17 E5

The school faculty holds a meeting to discuss the many problems with the Intellilink system.
10/30/2013
00:35

Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!
South AmericaS17 E5

Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
02:06

Don't Show Your Strange On TV!
South AmericaS17 E5

The Yo Gabba Gabba gang tries to make Foofa reconsider her plans to go on the MTV Music Awards.
10/30/2013
01:25

Emos are PLANTS?
South AmericaS17 E4

The Tall Goth awakes to find himself face to face with a colony of Emos.
10/23/2013
01:14

Having Some Intelliproblems
South AmericaS17 E5

After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.
10/30/2013
00:26

Huuuuut... HIKE!
South AmericaS17 E5

Problems with the team's quarterback keep getting worse.
10/30/2013
01:31

I Keep Cutting Myself
South AmericaS17 E4

The Vamps and the Goths devise a plan to stop the Emo black magic.
10/23/2013
00:47

I'm Also Your Buddy
South AmericaS17 E5

The Canadian Minister of Health sits down with a friend to discuss issues with his wife.
10/30/2013
01:47

Intellilink Is Amazing!
South AmericaS17 E5

Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013
02:07

Invading Human Bodies
South AmericaS17 E4

The mission to rescue Tall Goth is cut short by Emo betrayal.
10/23/2013
01:49

Not A Baby Anymore
South AmericaS17 E5

Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
01:14

Organic Spore In My Head
South AmericaS17 E4

After news about the Emo camp, Henrietta can finally be herself again.
10/23/2013
00:55

Promise That You'll Kill Me
South AmericaS17 E4

Depressed about their missing friends, Hair Flip and Little Goth come up with a plan involving the Vamp Kids.
10/23/2013
01:48

Summoning Edgar Allen Poe
South AmericaS17 E4

The Vamps and Goths summon the godfather of death and despair to help fight the Emos.
10/23/2013
01:08

The Centurion Package
South AmericaS17 E5

With one final upgrade, Mr. Mackey finally solves the Intellilink problem.
10/30/2013
01:27

The Meeting Of The Vamp Kids
South AmericaS17 E4

The remaining Goths interrupt the Vamp Kids to share news of the mysterious Emo camp.
10/23/2013
02:03

Very Traumatic For Foofa
South AmericaS17 E5

Ike tames Foofa's strange at Yo Gabba Gabba Live. Afterwards, the Gabba gang confronts Kyle and his brother about Ike's behavior.
10/30/2013