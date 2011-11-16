South Park

It's Called Shitter

Season 17 E 1 • 09/25/2013

The newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.

I'm White Trash and I'm In Trouble?!?
South ParkS15 E14

The Foster Parents get "in trouble", while the case worker tries to right his wrongs.
11/16/2011
01:10

I'm Not The Poor Kid In School
South ParkS15 E14

Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011
00:59

Broadcasting To His Followers
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses “Shitter” to talk about his plans for the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:48

Hey Government. It's Me, Butters.
South ParkS17 E1

Butters thanks the government and President Obama for watching over him, while Cartman comes up with a plan to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:28

HALLELUJAH!
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman pledges his allegiance to the country and the DMV workers have a change of heart.
09/25/2013
00:43

Infiltrating the NSA
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman puts on his best disguise to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:07

Fat And Unimportant
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses his new job at the NSA to gather information about himself.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Can Be Forgiven?
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman is upset about his failed NSA infiltration but finds comfort in Butters' message.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Yelled At A Midget
South ParkS17 E1

Butters confesses all his sins at the DMV.
09/25/2013
00:54

DMV Confessions
South ParkS17 E1

Officer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.
09/25/2013
01:17

It's Called Shitter
South ParkS17 E1

The newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.
09/25/2013
01:23

Black Or White, It's Alright!
South ParkS17 E3

Butters and Cartman perform their original rap song at a school assembly.
10/09/2013
01:12

I'll Be M'kay
South ParkS17 E3

Nightmares in class cause Cartman to have a sit down with Mr. Mackey.
10/09/2013
02:07

Cartman's Nightmare
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman dreams that a zombie apocalypse has closed in around his family.
10/09/2013
02:03

I Was Not The Bullet
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman shares his heartfelt poem with Tolkien.
10/09/2013
00:39

Let It Go
South ParkS17 E3

Mr. Mackey has a chat with Tolkien about his behavior.
10/09/2013
01:46

Looking For Patient Zero
South ParkS17 E3

News of the outbreak spreads as Cartman vows to find Patient Zero.
10/09/2013
01:59

He Was On My Ground
South ParkS17 E3

Despite the zombie apocalypse being over, Cartman and Tolkien have one final showdown.
10/09/2013
01:16

HERE WE GO AGAIN!
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman continues to have nightmares in class, leading to another talk with Mr. Mackey and Tolkien.
10/09/2013
00:35

Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
01:27

A Nice Whooping Crane
South ParkS17 E5

Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
10/30/2013