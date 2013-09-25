South Park

Looking For Patient Zero

Season 17 E 3 • 10/09/2013

News of the outbreak spreads as Cartman vows to find Patient Zero.

Fat And Unimportant
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses his new job at the NSA to gather information about himself.
09/25/2013
01:17

It's Called Shitter
South ParkS17 E1

The newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Can Be Forgiven?
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman is upset about his failed NSA infiltration but finds comfort in Butters' message.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Yelled At A Midget
South ParkS17 E1

Butters confesses all his sins at the DMV.
09/25/2013
00:54

DMV Confessions
South ParkS17 E1

Officer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.
09/25/2013
01:23

Black Or White, It's Alright!
South ParkS17 E3

Butters and Cartman perform their original rap song at a school assembly.
10/09/2013
01:12

I'll Be M'kay
South ParkS17 E3

Nightmares in class cause Cartman to have a sit down with Mr. Mackey.
10/09/2013
02:07

Cartman's Nightmare
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman dreams that a zombie apocalypse has closed in around his family.
10/09/2013
02:03

I Was Not The Bullet
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman shares his heartfelt poem with Tolkien.
10/09/2013
00:39

Let It Go
South ParkS17 E3

Mr. Mackey has a chat with Tolkien about his behavior.
10/09/2013
01:46

01:59

He Was On My Ground
South ParkS17 E3

Despite the zombie apocalypse being over, Cartman and Tolkien have one final showdown.
10/09/2013
01:16

HERE WE GO AGAIN!
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman continues to have nightmares in class, leading to another talk with Mr. Mackey and Tolkien.
10/09/2013
00:35

Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
01:27

A Nice Whooping Crane
South ParkS17 E5

Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
10/30/2013
01:49

Not A Baby Anymore
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
01:47

Intellilink Is Amazing!
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013
01:56

A Guide to Puberty in Canada
South ParkS17 E5

Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:14

Having Some Intelliproblems
South ParkS17 E5

After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.
10/30/2013
00:47

I'm Also Your Buddy
South ParkS17 E5

The Canadian Minister of Health sits down with a friend to discuss issues with his wife.
10/30/2013
01:41

Clean Up Pat's Mess
South ParkS17 E5

The school faculty holds a meeting to discuss the many problems with the Intellilink system.
10/30/2013