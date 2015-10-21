South America
Nothing For Hungry Kids
Season 19 E 5 • 10/21/2015
While checking out at Whole Foods, Randy is asked to make a donation to help feed hungry kids.
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Watching
00:59
#CompletelyShamelessSouth AmericaS19 E5
Randy finds a solution to help everyone go shame-free.
10/21/2015
00:55
#ShamelessAmericaSouth AmericaS19 E5
Randy teams up with fellow Americans for an even more impressive commercial about the price of shaming.
10/21/2015
01:45
A Meeting of YelpersSouth AmericaS19 E4
Cartman gathers all the local Yelp food critics together and rallies them to his cause.
10/14/2015
00:47
Charity Shaming Hurts EveryoneSouth AmericaS19 E5
A touching commercial about charity shaming in grocery stores.
10/21/2015
01:03
DAVID DAVID DAVID!South AmericaS19 E4
Cartman gives the new kid, David, a hard time at school.
10/14/2015
01:19
Don't I Look Ripped?South AmericaS19 E5
After being body shamed, Cartman opens up to PC Principal.
10/21/2015
01:38
Food Critic ShowdownSouth AmericaS19 E4
David tries to confront the most important food critic in town.
10/14/2015
01:13
GET THE HELL OUT!South AmericaS19 E4
Whistlin' Willy finally reaches a breaking point with all the Yelpers.
10/14/2015
01:36
I'll Take the DetentionSouth AmericaS19 E5
PC Principal tries to find someone to filter through Cartman's social media.
10/21/2015
00:52
I'm Hanging It UpSouth AmericaS19 E4
Detective Harris thinks about quitting the Yelp force.
10/14/2015
00:55
I'm Overloaded!South AmericaS19 E5
Butters is overwhelmed by all his social media work.
10/21/2015
02:05
In My Safe SpaceSouth AmericaS19 E5
Cartman, PC Principal, Randy, Demi Lovato and Steven Seagal perform a touching musical number.
10/21/2015
00:33
No More Whistlin' Willy'sSouth AmericaS19 E4
Yelp critics fight back against Whistlin' Willy's and regain their power.
10/14/2015
01:07
No Poop ConsistencySouth AmericaS19 E4
After the ban on Yelpers, Cartman contemplates giving up being a food critic.
10/14/2015
01:21
Nothing For Hungry KidsSouth AmericaS19 E5
While checking out at Whole Foods, Randy is asked to make a donation to help feed hungry kids.
10/21/2015
00:36
Plus Sized ModelsSouth AmericaS19 E5
PC Principal recruits Butters for even more social media editing.
10/21/2015
01:08
Put A Hamster Through CollegeSouth AmericaS19 E5
Randy buys groceries for his upcoming charity fundraiser.
10/21/2015
02:02
Reality Crashes The PartySouth AmericaS19 E5
The Shameless America Charity Event gets an unexpected visitor.
10/21/2015
01:13
ShiTpaTown Under SiegeSouth AmericaS19 E4
An all-out war breaks out between restaurant owners and Yelp reviewers.
10/14/2015
00:33
Sifting Through The DarknessSouth AmericaS19 E5
Butters gives Cartman his edited social media report.
10/21/2015