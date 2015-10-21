South America

Food Critic Showdown

Season 19 E 4 • 10/14/2015

David tries to confront the most important food critic in town.

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00:59

#CompletelyShameless
South AmericaS19 E5

Randy finds a solution to help everyone go shame-free.
10/21/2015
00:55

#ShamelessAmerica
South AmericaS19 E5

Randy teams up with fellow Americans for an even more impressive commercial about the price of shaming.
10/21/2015
01:45

A Meeting of Yelpers
South AmericaS19 E4

Cartman gathers all the local Yelp food critics together and rallies them to his cause.
10/14/2015
01:44

Another Food Critic
South AmericaS19 E4

Cartman tries out the new Mexican Restaurant in town.
10/14/2015
00:47

Charity Shaming Hurts Everyone
South AmericaS19 E5

A touching commercial about charity shaming in grocery stores.
10/21/2015
01:03

DAVID DAVID DAVID!
South AmericaS19 E4

Cartman gives the new kid, David, a hard time at school.
10/14/2015
01:19

Don't I Look Ripped?
South AmericaS19 E5

After being body shamed, Cartman opens up to PC Principal.
10/21/2015
01:38

Food Critic Showdown
South AmericaS19 E4

David tries to confront the most important food critic in town.
10/14/2015
01:13

GET THE HELL OUT!
South AmericaS19 E4

Whistlin' Willy finally reaches a breaking point with all the Yelpers.
10/14/2015
00:52

I'm Hanging It Up
South AmericaS19 E4

Detective Harris thinks about quitting the Yelp force.
10/14/2015
02:05

In My Safe Space
South AmericaS19 E5

Cartman, PC Principal, Randy, Demi Lovato and Steven Seagal perform a touching musical number.
10/21/2015
01:15

My Experience Was Sublime
South AmericaS19 E4

Gerald is overwhelmed with his Yelp workload.
10/14/2015
00:33

No More Whistlin' Willy's
South AmericaS19 E4

Yelp critics fight back against Whistlin' Willy's and regain their power.
10/14/2015
01:07

No Poop Consistency
South AmericaS19 E4

After the ban on Yelpers, Cartman contemplates giving up being a food critic.
10/14/2015
01:29

No Stars?
South AmericaS19 E4

News travels around town about Whistlin' Willy's stand against Yelpers. At school, Cartman's power dwindles.
10/14/2015
01:21

Nothing For Hungry Kids
South AmericaS19 E5

While checking out at Whole Foods, Randy is asked to make a donation to help feed hungry kids.
10/21/2015
00:36

Plus Sized Models
South AmericaS19 E5

PC Principal recruits Butters for even more social media editing.
10/21/2015
01:08

Put A Hamster Through College
South AmericaS19 E5

Randy buys groceries for his upcoming charity fundraiser.
10/21/2015
02:02

Reality Crashes The Party
South AmericaS19 E5

The Shameless America Charity Event gets an unexpected visitor.
10/21/2015
01:13

ShiTpaTown Under Siege
South AmericaS19 E4

An all-out war breaks out between restaurant owners and Yelp reviewers.
10/14/2015
01:23

Yeah, She's A Hungry One
South AmericaS19 E5

Randy is humiliated again at Whole Foods.
10/21/2015