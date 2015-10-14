South America
DAVID DAVID DAVID!
Season 19 E 4 • 10/14/2015
Cartman gives the new kid, David, a hard time at school.
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Watching
01:45
A Meeting of YelpersSouth AmericaS19 E4
Cartman gathers all the local Yelp food critics together and rallies them to his cause.
10/14/2015
00:59
Another Day In ParadiseSouth AmericaS19 E4
Over lunch at the new hotspot, Gerald tells to Randy who he really is... a Yelper.
10/14/2015
01:44
Another Food CriticSouth AmericaS19 E4
Cartman tries out the new Mexican Restaurant in town.
10/14/2015
00:47
Charity Shaming Hurts EveryoneSouth AmericaS19 E5
A touching commercial about charity shaming in grocery stores.
10/21/2015
01:03
CtPaTownSouth AmericaS19 E3
City Wok Guy makes a commercial for South Park's newest cultural district.
09/30/2015
01:03
DAVID DAVID DAVID!South AmericaS19 E4
Cartman gives the new kid, David, a hard time at school.
10/14/2015
01:19
Don't I Look Ripped?South AmericaS19 E5
After being body shamed, Cartman opens up to PC Principal.
10/21/2015
01:38
Food Critic ShowdownSouth AmericaS19 E4
David tries to confront the most important food critic in town.
10/14/2015
01:13
GET THE HELL OUT!South AmericaS19 E4
Whistlin' Willy finally reaches a breaking point with all the Yelpers.
10/14/2015
00:52
I'm Hanging It UpSouth AmericaS19 E4
Detective Harris thinks about quitting the Yelp force.
10/14/2015
02:05
In My Safe SpaceSouth AmericaS19 E5
Cartman, PC Principal, Randy, Demi Lovato and Steven Seagal perform a touching musical number.
10/21/2015
01:15
My Experience Was SublimeSouth AmericaS19 E4
Gerald is overwhelmed with his Yelp workload.
10/14/2015
00:33
No More Whistlin' Willy'sSouth AmericaS19 E4
Yelp critics fight back against Whistlin' Willy's and regain their power.
10/14/2015
01:07
No Poop ConsistencySouth AmericaS19 E4
After the ban on Yelpers, Cartman contemplates giving up being a food critic.
10/14/2015
01:29
No Stars?South AmericaS19 E4
News travels around town about Whistlin' Willy's stand against Yelpers. At school, Cartman's power dwindles.
10/14/2015
01:21
Nothing For Hungry KidsSouth AmericaS19 E5
While checking out at Whole Foods, Randy is asked to make a donation to help feed hungry kids.
10/21/2015
00:36
Plus Sized ModelsSouth AmericaS19 E5
PC Principal recruits Butters for even more social media editing.
10/21/2015
01:13
ShiTpaTown Under SiegeSouth AmericaS19 E4
An all-out war breaks out between restaurant owners and Yelp reviewers.
10/14/2015
00:58
We Have a SODOSOPA!South AmericaS19 E3
Randy calls Whole Foods to try and get them to open a store in South Park.
09/30/2015
01:29
What the Hell is a SoDoSoPa?!South AmericaS19 E3
The new SoDoSoPa area is bustling... but over at City Wok, things aren't looking so good.
09/30/2015